Warwickshire County Council and partners look to prevent homelessness through new strategic Board

Warwickshire County Council and partners including North Warwickshire Borough Council, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, Rugby Borough Council, Warwick District Council and Stratford on Avon District Council, Warwickshire Police, Probation and the NHS, have formed a Homelessness Strategic Board, in a bid to prevent homelessness across the county.





The new collective will work to the principles of the Homelessness Reduction Act 2017 – which introduced fundamental changes to how Local Authorities assess and assist homeless applicants. The intention of the Act is to give a greater focus on prevention.





In line with the working objectives of the Act, the Homelessness Strategic Board and its partners, will look to incorporate five overarching, strategic priorities, which include:

to reduce the inequalities and improve the health of people at risk of homelessness, homeless or sleeping rough in Warwickshire.

to enhance and improve services that prevent homelessness among young people.

to prevent domestic abuse and the crisis homelessness resulting from it wherever possible.

to deliver better-focussed housing and related support services for those at risk of homelessness on leaving prison

to ensure that a wide range of appropriate services are available to support those at risk of homelessness due to financial difficulties.

The Homelessness Strategic Board is seeking views on the overarching priorities and recommendations within the draft strategy. We’re interested in hearing from a wide range of partners, including members of the public, statutory partners and representatives from the community and voluntary sector.





To give your views on the draft strategy, please visit Ask Warwickshire and search for Draft Warwickshire Homelessness Strategy (www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ask).



The strategy engagement period will be from the 5th of October, until the 1st of November. Should you have any specific queries, please contact [email protected].



The Homelessness Strategic Board is aiming to publish the final strategy in Spring 2021.