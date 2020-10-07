Improved UBUS service & Changes to Flexibus in Stratford upon Avon from 26th October 2020

From Monday 26th October, the UBUS will offer a much improved service in Stratford District, and there will be changes to a number of Flexibus services in the area.

All Towns and Parishes in Stratford-on-Avon District will now have a UBUS operating every day Mondays - Fridays. The service will operate from 0930 until 1900, except between 1430 and 1630 on school days. This gives a substantial increase in the number of potential journeys that can be made. The boking centre is open from 08:30am to 18:00pm making it easier to book journeys. Bookings can now also be made be via email and text. Bookings can still be made by calling 01789 264491. Concessionary passes will now be valid for travel on the service which will be hugely beneficial to the majority of passengers.

Fares on the service are £4.00 single and £6.00 return. The service is available to anybody who is unable to make their journey by normal public transport or if they have mobility issues. There are 5 operating zones and passengers can travel anywhere in their local area or to Stratford-upon-Avon. Passengers in parishes within the Southam area travel to Leamington Spa not Stratford-upon-Avon. Full details can be found in the dedicated UBUS information sheet.

Warwickshire County Council will now be jointly funding the UBUS service and as a result has reviewed all the Flexibus services it operates within the area and withdrawn those services where there is direct duplication and reduced operating days on less well used services. Changes to services are as follows:-

504 Stratford Old Town to Stratford & Tesco - Service withdrawn - UBUS available Monday - Friday

505 Hampton Lucy - Wellesbourne - Stratford & Tesco - Service withdrawn - UBUS available Monday to Friday

513 Norton Lindsey - Claverdon - Solihull - Now operates on Mondays only

514 Hatton - Solihull - Now operates on Mondays & Saturdays

517 Wootton Wawen-Tanworth In Arden-Redditch - Now operates on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays

519 Redditch - Tanworth In Arden - Solihull - Now operates on Thursdays & Saturdays

520 Baddesley Clinton - Claverdon - Stratford - Service withdrawn - UBUS available Monday - Friday

521 Hatton - Stratford - Service withdrawn - UBUS available Monday -Friday