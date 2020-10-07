Educaterers serve up great customer service in schools!

All this week, as part of National Customer Service Week 2020, we’re highlighting the great work of staff teams – including those that work for our Local Authority Traded Companies (LATCs) - wh...

All this week, as part of National Customer Service Week 2020, we’re highlighting the great work of staff teams – including those that work for our Local Authority Traded Companies (LATCs) - who work hard to deliver services to numerous customers across Warwickshire and beyond!

In this case study, we highlight the incredible customer service delivered by the dedicated staff of school caterers, Educaterers, who served up a delicious school meal every day to the children of key workers and vulnerable children during the Covid-19 lockdown earlier this year.

Throughout lockdown, Educaterers employees worked in around 125 schools a day across the region, at any one time, to serve up nutritious meals to those children that had been attending school and the school staff supporting and caring for them.

The school caterers also provided their services to around 60 schools that remained open over the Easter holidays, with staff working on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Right from the beginning of the crisis, Educaterers employees stepped up to the plate, helping to feed vulnerable children and the children of essential key workers who were on the front line keeping the health service, vital infrastructure and the economy running during the crisis.

Schools that received Educaterers meals during the difficult circumstances resulting from the Covid-19 lockdown were quick to praise them.

Campion School in Leamington Spa said the Educaterers team were “fantastic… during these exceptional times”, with the school commenting at the time that “our key worker pupils (and a number of essential staff to look after them) are being well fed and looked after by the team on site.”

Dordon and Wood End Primary Schools also thanked Educaterers for everything they did for their children, commenting that “it has been a difficult situation that has been made easier through your support an openness.”

In normal circumstances, Educaterers serve up over 120,000 nutritious tasty meals a week in over 200 schools and colleges in Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Birmingham and Oxfordshire.

Keep a look out for our next case study tomorrow, which highlights the “kindness, support and patience” of Warwickshire Registration Service staff, who helped a couple tie the knot in one of the first ceremonies in Warwickshire following the easing of lockdown restrictions.