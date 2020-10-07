Excellent customer service ensures Priority Families get the best support

All this week, as part of National Customer Service Week 2020, we’re highlighting the dedication and determination of our staff teams across the County Council, who work hard to deliver services ...

All this week, as part of National Customer Service Week 2020, we’re highlighting the dedication and determination of our staff teams across the County Council, who work hard to deliver services to our numerous and varied customers across Warwickshire!

In this case study, we highlight the outstanding results that County Council staff have achieved supporting families in need with excellent customer service.

Warwickshire County Council staff have met all targets for supporting families facing difficulties under the national Priority Families Programme.

This places the Council amongst the best performing local authorities for performance on the programme.

Over the five-year period April 2015 to March 2020, our Council staff have supported 5,659 vulnerable families in the county by working with them, so they have been able to solve problems or concerns.

Problems faced by Warwickshire’s families are diverse and can range from parenting issues, domestic violence, physical or mental health concerns, through to a child or young person’s involvement in crime, anti-social behaviour or school attendance issues.

Each family on the Priority Families programme is supported by a dedicated member of staff who works with them to tackle the problems they are facing and support the needs of the family.

One person who benefited from the support is Sally*, a single mother with three young children. Sally’s former partner wasn’t allowed contact with the family due to a history of domestic violence. She found it hard to manage financially, suffered from anxiety and felt very isolated.

Our Children and Families Service staff supported Sally to reduce her rent arrears which enabled her to apply for better housing for her family.

She was supported throughout the process of moving into a new home and her support worker also helped her to get essential items like furniture and mattresses.

Sally was also given the information she needed to start claiming free school meals and access to free swimming lessons and sporting activities for the children.

The family is now very happy in their new home, Sally is feeling much more positive about life, and is a part of her local community.

She has started a college course and is looking to work part time once her youngest child is in nursery.

The Barker* family were also supported through the programme.

Living in temporary accommodation and battling to clear old debts, Mr Barker had been diagnosed with depression, was frequently smoking cannabis and was out of work.

One of our Family Support Workers helped the family to get on top of their finances and referred Mr Barker to mental health support available, helping him to reduce his drug use and look for work.

In time, the family moved into more permanent housing and the children started at a new school where they are making good progress.

Our Children and Families Service demonstrate fantastic customer service, working hard to achieve the best possible outcomes for families across the county, putting them at the heart of everything that they do throughout the process.

*All names have been changed

Keep a look out for our next case study today, which highlights how Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service staff went the extra mile to help one customer celebrate a milestone birthday during lockdown back in April!