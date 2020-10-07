Fire and Rescue Service staff go above and beyond to help resident celebrate landmark birthday!

All this week, as part of National Customer Service Week 2020, we’re highlighting the enthusiasm of our staff teams across the County Council, who work hard to deliver services to our many and di...

All this week, as part of National Customer Service Week 2020, we’re highlighting the enthusiasm of our staff teams across the County Council, who work hard to deliver services to our many and diverse customers across Warwickshire!

In this case study, we highlight how Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service staff went the extra mile to help one customer celebrate a milestone birthday during lockdown back in April!

When Fire and Rescue Service staff heard that Betty, a Warwickshire resident, was about to turn 100 but her birthday party had been cancelled due to the pandemic, they knew they had to do something to help her mark the big day.

The plan to help Betty celebrate her birthday came following a phone call from the Fire Prevention Team, who had been calling residents who had recently had a ‘safe and well’ visit.

The purpose of the phone calls was to see how our more vulnerable residents were doing and if they needed any help or support.

When on a phone call to one of our officers, Betty mentioned that she would appreciate a food parcel, which Fire and Rescue crews had been delivering.

She also mentioned that it was her birthday on the following Monday and that she’d had to cancel her party because of the pandemic - which she was understandably quite upset about.

Following the phone call, the team stepped into action and decided to help Betty mark this very special occasion with a birthday surprise.

They joined forces with colleagues from Warwickshire Police and organised a singer to come along and sing with the crew. They also contacted EdibleLinks, who kindly agreed to donate a food parcel, and helped to bring the 100th birthday surprise together.

Whilst on the phone call, Betty also mentioned that she had two children who lived in Hong Kong who were going to miss out on helping her celebrate her big day.

The team got in touch with Betty’s children and let them in on the secret of the surprise ‘sing along’ - and invited them to the celebrations virtually.

The Fire Prevention Team demonstrated incredible customer service and showed some real community spirit to give Betty the birthday celebration she deserved.

From the smiles when everyone arrived to sing ‘Happy Birthday’, we think Betty enjoyed the visit!

Keep a look out for today’s final case study, which highlights the incredible customer service delivered by the dedicated staff of school caterers, Educaterers, who served up a delicious school meal every day to the children of key workers and vulnerable children during the Covid-19 lockdown earlier this year.