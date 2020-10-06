Recognising ‘heroic’ efforts in delivering vital PPE supplies to care homes

All this week, as part of National Customer Service Week 2020, we’re highlighting the devotion and perseverance of our staff teams across the County Council, who work hard to deliver services to ...

All this week, as part of National Customer Service Week 2020, we’re highlighting the devotion and perseverance of our staff teams across the County Council, who work hard to deliver services to our various and wide-ranging customers across Warwickshire!

In this case study, we highlight one County Council worker whose ‘heroic’ efforts ensured care homes had sufficient PPE supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Olivia Cooper, Service Manager for Contract Management and Quality Assurance, has been recognised by the West Midlands Employers (WME) #EverydayHeroes campaign for how she adapted to a new role to ensure care homes had access to sufficient PPE supplies during the pandemic.

It was through Olivia’s role checking the quality of day care centres and care homes that the messages about the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) started to come through as an issue of concern.

Overnight, Olivia’s team went from not having anything to do with PPE - it just wasn't in their remit - to having to get hold of it, work out who needed it, tell people about it and get it to them. They set up a mini distribution hub in just three days.

Olivia and the procurement team hit the phones and started the task to track down PPE.

They sourced PPE from recently closed dentists and schools for use across Warwickshire, our IT team donated the masks they wear for dusty computer work, and schools donated eye goggles from science labs.

The coordination and management efforts of the team meant that they stayed ahead of demand for supplies of PPE in Warwickshire, delivering vital equipment to those who needed it as soon as they were running low on any supplies.

Olivia, together with the wider team, set up a website and dedicated email address so that people could order PPE for care homes, residential special schools, funeral services, district councils and a range of other services who needed it.

Everyone brought their transferrable skills and applied them to this unique operation with creativity and drive, making a big difference to the people of Warwickshire.

Over 1.7 million items of PPE have been distributed so far as part of this project and the team have managed to keep up with demands.

It is a fantastic example of customer service and the amazing work that our staff have done to address Covid-19, pooling resources and coming up with creative solutions to new problems.

The speed with which Olivia and the team responded made sure those in need had access to PPE.

Working for local government is a big responsibility that can be challenging, especially during this difficult time.

Olivia and her team have been a remarkable example of brilliant customer service, doing the best they can for the community.

Keep a look out for our next case study tomorrow, which highlights the outstanding results that County Council staff have achieved supporting families in need with excellent customer service.