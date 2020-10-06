Customer service provided by Warwickshire Libraries staff is ‘lifeline’ for vulnerable residents

All this week, as part of National Customer Service Week 2020, we’re highlighting the terrific work of our staff teams across the County Council, who work hard to deliver services to our numerous...

All this week, as part of National Customer Service Week 2020, we’re highlighting the terrific work of our staff teams across the County Council, who work hard to deliver services to our numerous and varied customers across Warwickshire!

In this case study, we highlight the dedication of Warwickshire Libraries staff who have been making contactless doorstep deliveries of books to vulnerable people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of new library customers across the county signed up to the service since the start of the pandemic.

One resident, from Coleshill, was so impressed with the wonderful customer service they received, they wrote a letter to send Warwickshire Libraries staff their “deepest thanks for delivering library books for me to read during ‘lockdown’.”

“I have never experienced such loneliness as I have during my three months of total isolation. The books… have been a lifeline.

“Through reading your books I have been able to ‘escape’ the life I have at the moment and become completely absorbed in the story lines. So thank you each one of you.”

Other vulnerable residents from across the county said that they were “overwhelmed” by the support they received from Warwickshire Libraries during the pandemic.

The contactless doorstep deliveries of books was just one of the special services that was developed for residents who were self-isolating, with book deliveries made across Warwickshire.

One Rugby resident told Warwickshire Libraries staff, “Your call has come at just the right time – I’m climbing the walls without having any books to read! Thank you so much.”

Regular befriending telephone calls was another service that was developed for self-isolating residents by Warwickshire Libraries.

One Warwick district resident told staff over the phone, “I’m very grateful to know that if anything happens to my son, who is supporting me at the moment, that there is back up and that I can call for help.”

The whole offer from the County Council’s libraries service is about supporting the health and wellbeing of our residents – and the comments that we have received from people across the county that have been receiving these special services speak for themselves.

There has also been a lot of positive feedback about the digital services provided by Warwickshire Libraries staff.

For example, the PressReader service, which enables Warwickshire Libraries customers to download eNewspapers for free, has also proved to be extremely popular with residents.

“The newspapers, not all about Covid 19, include other world news and fashion and gardening, and it’s given me something to talk about with my daughter and two grandsons who live in a different part of the county,” said the Coleshill resident in their letter of thanks.

