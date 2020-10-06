Heroes of Fire and Rescue Service deliver incredible customer service every day

All this week, as part of National Customer Service Week 2020, we’re highlighting the commitment of our staff teams across the County Council, who work hard to deliver services to our various and...

In this case study, we highlight some of the heroes of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, including an officer who dedicated over four decades of his life to the Service before finally hanging up his boots last month!

Malcolm Gunter was the longest serving on-call firefighter in Warwickshire with over 40 years’ service.

He joined Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service in 1979 at Kenilworth Fire Station where he continued to serve up until his retirement.

Malcolm was instrumental in ensuring that the station remained on the run, even when crew numbers were down. This is a real testament to his commitment and dedication to keeping the communities of Warwickshire, and particularly Kenilworth, safer.

Malcolm’s great customer service was formally recognised at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Long Service Awards earlier this year, where he was presented with the Meritorious Service Medal.

Malcolm’s commitment is just one example of the incredible customer service demonstrated by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue staff, who are dedicated to protecting the communities they serve.

Whether they are going the extra mile to support people at their most vulnerable, running into a burning building to rescue a child, or providing lifesaving advice on a 999 call as they wait for crews to arrive, these are just some examples of the spectacular customer service that Fire and Rescue staff deliver every day.

Community Support Award 2020 winner, Southam firefighter Nick Bance, has provided vital cover for over five years at Southam station, as well as running his own business as a fire extinguisher and fire alarm engineer, adjusting his work to enable himself to provide 9 – 5 cover most weekdays.

Chief Fire Officer Commendation 2020 winner, Firefighter Control Handler, Layla Muldowney, is another example of the marvellous customer service delivered by Fire and Rescue staff.

On the 18 June 2019, Layla answered a 999 call to a physically disabled and visually impaired resident reporting a fire in her home.

Smoke was quickly filling the house and the resident, and her husband were trapped in the property. Remaining calm, Layla provided the resident with lifesaving advice keeping both her and her husband safe until the crews arrived. As a newly trained control operator, this was the first incident that Layla had managed requiring this level of support and guidance.

Another award winner earlier this year was Kate Butler from Henley Fire Station. Kate joined Henley in August 1999, working her way through the ranks to Watch Manager in 2014.

Kate is an exceptional fire officer and was instrumental in leading and empowering her team to be the top performing on-call team for 2019, achieving and maintaining an incredible 100% availability for 12 months. Kate sets high standards and is a dedicated ambassador for the Fire and Rescue Service.

These are just some of the many examples of terrific customer service demonstrated by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service staff.

Keep a look out for our next case study today, which highlights the dedication of Warwickshire Libraries staff who have been making contactless doorstep deliveries of books to vulnerable people during the Covid-19 pandemic.