Packed programme of Warwickshire County Council events for National Customer Service Week

All this week, as part of National Customer Service Week 2020, Warwickshire County Council is highlighting and celebrating the work of the Council’s many teams and individual staff members who have been delivering services to residents and customers across the county in what has been a challenging year.

Follow Warwickshire County Council’s social media accounts and the hashtag #NCSW20 to read some of the positive customer feedback that we have received across our services this year, from Warwickshire Registration Service, to Warwickshire Fire & Rescue, to our Targeted Youth Service and many more.

We’ll also be sharing case studies online each day from across our teams, including the work of our Welfare Scheme, Children & Families Service, Household Waste & Recycling Centres and more.

There will be opportunities to chat online with our services and ask questions throughout the week.

Tomorrow (Tuesday 6th) on the Warwickshire Registration Service Facebook page between 12.30pm and 1.30pm, you’ll be able to ask a Warwickshire Registrar any questions you have about births, marriages, deaths and ceremonies at the present time.

Also on Tuesday, you can go behind the scenes of the Warwickshire Museum store move that is taking place at the moment on the Heritage & Culture Warwickshire social media accounts, and on Wednesday it’s #AskAnArchivistDay where you can ask @Chambearlin – the Warwickshire Archive ‘bear’ – anything you want to know about archives on Twitter!

It’s also national Libraries Week this week, so Warwickshire County Council is celebrating the work of its libraries staff who will be hosting a packed programme of events.

Look out for online video tours of Warwickshire Libraries as staff welcome customers back, revealing what library buildings look like at the moment with the added safety measures in place and explaining how the new ‘Grab & Go’ offer works for customers.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) at 7.30pm, Warwickshire Libraries staff will be in conversation with author Erin Green on Microsoft Teams. Erin has written five novels and will be joining them to talk all things books, reading and libraries. Book your free place and join them via Microsoft Teams for a virtual Q&A session. You can register on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/erin-green-in-conversation-with-warwickshire-libraries-tickets-122977102825.

On Friday (9th October) between 11am – 1pm, you’re invited to an informal online chat on Microsoft Teams with staff from Warwickshire’s Digital Library Team about:

eBooks & eAudio – 11am-11.30am

eMagazines – 11.30am – 12.00 noon

eNewspapers – 12.00 – 12.30pm

eInformation & Learning resources 12.30-1pm

Once you register at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ebooks-and-all-that-tickets-122212891047?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch your ticket will include a link to the event.

And on Saturday (10th) at 10am on the Warwickshire Libraries Facebook page, it’s all about the Sonnets of Shakespeare, as you can watch a recorded interview with Sir Stanley Wells and Paul Edmondson discussing their new book ‘All the Sonnets of Shakespeare’ with Warwickshire Libraries’ Service Manager, Ayub Khan.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said: “I’d like to say a personal thank you to the wonderful teams we have at Warwickshire County Council.

“I am very proud of the work we do to make Warwickshire the best it can be.

“Supporting our customers has been more important than ever this year, whether online, over the phone, or in person, as we have all faced unprecedented changes and challenges.

“This week gives us the opportunity to celebrate the importance of good customer service and recognise our staff and volunteers, who deliver excellent customer service every day.”

Councillor Kaur added: “This week is also Libraries Week, which celebrates the nation’s much-loved library services.

“Throughout the week, Warwickshire Libraries will be celebrating books and reading.

“We’ll be showcasing our many services in Warwickshire, including our new ‘Grab & Go’ library service and our easy-to-access digital resources.

“There’s a packed programme of events, so follow Warwickshire Libraries’ social media channels to find out what’s going on.”