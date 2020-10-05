Top teamwork demonstrates brilliant customer service in response to Storm Dennis

All this week, as part of National Customer Service Week 2020, we’re highlighting the amazing work of our staff teams across the County Council, who work hard to deliver services to our many and ...

We’re kicking off with our first case study, which takes us back to February this year and the incredible joint teamwork of many Council staff to help keep the county safe and moving after Storm Dennis’ effects were felt in Warwickshire.

Teams from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Arboriculture, Flood Risk Management and County Highways were among those working long hours throughout the weekend in February as Storm Dennis brought 25mm of rain across the county.

At one point, 16 flood warnings were in place across Warwickshire.

The County Highways team responded to a total of 78 call outs between Saturday 15th and Monday 17th February (28 in North Warwickshire, 51 in South Warwickshire).

Seven roads were closed across the county and unplanned traffic management was established at three points.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service attended 17 incidents relating to Storm Dennis in the 48-hour period. These included rescuing five cars that had become stuck in flood water, two large animal rescues and five calls to reports of internal and external flooding.

The Council’s Flood Risk Management Team responded to four reports of internal building flooding in properties around the County and 20 reports of highway, external property and garden flooding.

A number of teams from the Council worked long shifts over that weekend, demonstrating incredible customer service by ensuring that people were kept safe and able to return to their business quickly in the aftermath of Storm Dennis.

Keep a look out for our next case study today, which highlights the incredible work of our staff to help people who, because they were shielding, were struggling to access support, food and other essentials earlier this year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.