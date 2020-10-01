Are you thinking about quitting for Stoptober?

Stoptober is running throughout October and Warwickshire County Council and partners are reminding residents of the positive changes of quitting smoking. Stoptober encourages people to quit smoking...

Stoptober is running throughout October and Warwickshire County Council and partners are reminding residents of the positive changes of quitting smoking.

Stoptober encourages people to quit smoking for 28 days, as people who quit for 28 days are 5 times more likely to quit smoking in the long term.

Cigarettes contain tobacco, which is an addictive substance, along with thousands of other chemicals, causing harm to you and those around you who breathe in second-hand smoke. Evidence also suggests that smokers can experience more severe COVID-19 symptoms than non-smokers, making now a great time to quit.

To help you quit smoking there are a range of support services across Warwickshire to help you on your journey. The Warwickshire website Quit4Good.co.uk holds lots of information, tips and service details for Warwickshire residents. You can find a support system that works for you along with advice about nicotine replacement.

Pregnant women and families have access to a specialist team of experienced stop smoking in pregnancy (SSiP) advisors. This Quit4Baby team understand the challenges of going smoke free and will provide a friendly, confidential service to help pregnant smokers, partners and their families stop smoking. The dedicated team can provide free support for as long it's needed. The SSiP advisors can also offer access to nicotine replacement therapy which includes products like patches, mouth sprays, inhalators and gum which are FREE during pregnancy and can help cope with cravings.

Councillor Les Caborn, portfolio holder for adult social care and health said:

“Quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do for your health, not only can it help you reduce your risk of a heart disease but it can also improve your lung function. This is especially important, given the challenges of COVID-19. Whether you are healthy now or already unwell from smoking, stopping smoking can reduce your risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms, transform your life and save your pocket! “We are committed to supporting our residents to help them quit smoking, and dedicated advice and information can be accessed through our website Quit4Good.co.uk or through a smoking advisor.”

For more information about Warwickshire’s stop smoking services, visit quit4good.co.uk

If you are pregnant, access the dedicated Stop Smoking in Pregnancy service at: quit4baby.co.uk, call or text 07917 227 004 or email [email protected]