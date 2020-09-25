Residents urged to play their part and look out for each other

Director of Public Health says it's hard for us all, but we must continue to play our part! Following the announcement made by the Government&n...

Director of Public Health says it's hard for us all, but we must continue to play our part and do the right thing for Warwickshire!

Following the announcement made by the Government earlier in the week, the Director of Public Health for Warwickshire County Council is thanking residents for the sacrifices made so far, but urging them to play their part by following the new rules and looking out for each other.

The Government announced the new rules yesterday stating that office workers who can work from home should do so and the requirement for customers to wear face coverings will be extended to all users of taxis and private hire vehicles. It also went on to say that from Thursday this week the following measures would be introduced:

• pubs, bars and restaurants must operate table-service only, except for takeaways;

• hospitality venues must close at 10pm (which means closing, not last orders). The same will apply to takeaways, although deliveries can continue;

• the requirement to wear face coverings will be extended to include retail staff and staff and customers in indoor hospitality, except when seated at a table to eat or drink; and

• covid-secure guidelines will become legal obligations in retail, leisure, tourism and other sectors.



Furthermore, from Monday 28 September a maximum of 15 people may attend weddings, while 30 may attend funerals. Business conferences, exhibitions and large sporting events will not be reopened from 1 October.

Talking about the introduction of the new rules, Director Of Public Health, Warwickshire Dr Shade Agboola said: “I know the last six months have been really difficult for everyone and I also know that it has taken its toll on many families who have lost loved ones and on those whose mental health has suffered. The difficult facts are that we are still in a pandemic and although it doesn’t feel like it now, it will pass, and we will get back to celebrating and enjoying life with the ones we love.

“However, for now as with the rest of the country, we have seen a significant rise of cases across Warwickshire and although they are not as high as other parts of the country, they are still far higher than we want to see. The biggest issue we face currently is household transmission, where family and friends are coming together, and the virus is spreading from one family member to another and although the rise in cases started with younger people, we are now as anticipated seeing that translate into cases of older, more vulnerable residents.

“The second issue we face is a rise in transmission with people visiting pubs and restaurants in large numbers, moving from one pub to the next on a night out. Whilst new restrictions mean that pubs and restaurants will close at 10pm, which means that people will have fewer opportunities to move around for long periods of time, my advice to those visiting pubs and restaurants would be to stay in one place for the evening and keep your number of contacts low. This in turn will help to reduce the spread of the virus and the number of premises which will have to close as a result and the number of residents who will need to self-isolate.

“As always the advice remains clear. Wash your hands, wear a face covering where you are asked to do so and keep your distance from those you do not live with. This is key to reducing the spread of the virus and keeping Warwickshire communities safer. If you have any of the symptoms of COVID-19, that is, a raised temperature, a new, continuous cough or a change or loss of senses of taste or smell, then you must self-isolate with your household members and get a test.

“I know that some people have experienced delays in being able to get tested and whilst this is challenging, you need to do the right thing by staying home and self-isolating. New testing slots are being released twice daily, so do please continue to try and get a test if you have any symptoms. However, please do not book a test if you do not have any symptoms. It's only by working together that we can really make a difference. So please, let’s do the right thing and help to keep the communities of Warwickshire safer!”

For more information on the new guidance visit: https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus

For those who may be affected by the impact of COVID-19, please call Warwickshire County Council’s COVID helpline on 0800 408 1447.