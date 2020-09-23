Recycling Centres at Stockton and Wellesbourne open from this weekend

Appointments have been released for visits to the Warwickshire County Council recycling centres at Stockton and Wellesbourne. The first day of opening for both sites will be Saturday 26th September...
Appointments have been released for visits to the Warwickshire County Council recycling centres at Stockton and Wellesbourne. The first day of opening for both sites will be Saturday 26th September. Stockton will be open on Saturdays and Sundays. Wellesbourne will be open on Saturdays and Sundays and also Mondays. So, from the weekend, all Warwickshire recycling centres will be back open for pre-booked visits. To make a booking for a 15 minute appointment in a car, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc.
The reuse shop at Wellesbourne will reopen on Saturday 26th September, however the reuse shop at Stockton will remain closed for now. The majority of reuse shops on Warwickshire recycling centre sites are now open, with only Burton Farm in Stratford, Shipston and Stockton remaining closed for the time being. For more information about visiting a reuse shop to make a donation or pick up a bargain, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/reuse.
Since the recycling centres reopened in May, over 200,000 recyclers have visited the sites. Feedback on the new Covid-safe systems in place have been overwhelmingly complimentary. Customers have found that their trip to recycle items has been more efficient and there have been comments about how there is plenty of space to social distance. Staff are providing recycling advice and carrying out extra cleaning. However, visitors are advised that staff will not be able to help with moving items.
Visitors are reminded that winter opening hours will start from the 1st of October and this will be reflected in the availability of appointments listed on the booking site. There will still be more than 11,000 appointments available every week and booking is easy. Hunters Lane in Rugby (and we are predicting Stockton and Wellesbourne also) remains in high demand, so visits to those sites are limited to essential use once per fortnight. A trip to the recycling centre will feel different, with parking spaced out, away from the recycling containers, to allow for plenty of space to move around
Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for the environment, heritage and culture, said:
I am very pleased that the reopening of our seven larger recycling centres has worked extremely well and we are now able to also open the two smallest sites. Our booking system has gained recognition nationally as a practical way of ensuring a safe and efficient trip to drop off recycling. Recycling centre and reuse shop staff have worked hard to reinstate these valued community facilitates to allow householders to manage their waste responsibly and recycle all that they can. I want to compliment our partners at Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire and Mary Anne Evans Hospice for the work that they do to provide reuse shops where pre-loved items can be donated and bought.
"Thank you to all of our visitors, who, by sorting their waste before they visit the recycling centre, are maintaining high standards of recycling. This spring, the Warwickshire recycling rate again increased, showing Warwickshire households are doing what they can to help the environment and combat climate change by reducing waste and recycling more."