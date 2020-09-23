Recycling Centres at Stockton and Wellesbourne open from this weekend

Appointments have been released for visits to the Warwickshire County Council recycling centres at Stockton and Wellesbourne. The first day of opening for both sites will be Saturday 26th September...

Appointments have been released for visits to the Warwickshire County Council recycling centres at Stockton and Wellesbourne. The first day of opening for both sites will be Saturday 26th September. Stockton will be open on Saturdays and Sundays. Wellesbourne will be open on Saturdays and Sundays and also Mondays. So, from the weekend, all Warwickshire recycling centres will be back open for pre-booked visits. To make a booking for a 15 minute appointment in a car, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc.

The reuse shop at Wellesbourne will reopen on Saturday 26th September, however the reuse shop at Stockton will remain closed for now. The majority of reuse shops on Warwickshire recycling centre sites are now open, with only Burton Farm in Stratford, Shipston and Stockton remaining closed for the time being. For more information about visiting a reuse shop to make a donation or pick up a bargain, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/reuse.

Since the recycling centres reopened in May, over 200,000 recyclers have visited the sites. Feedback on the new Covid-safe systems in place have been overwhelmingly complimentary. Customers have found that their trip to recycle items has been more efficient and there have been comments about how there is plenty of space to social distance. Staff are providing recycling advice and carrying out extra cleaning. However, visitors are advised that staff will not be able to help with moving items.

Visitors are reminded that winter opening hours will start from the 1st of October and this will be reflected in the availability of appointments listed on the booking site. There will still be more than 11,000 appointments available every week and booking is easy. Hunters Lane in Rugby (and we are predicting Stockton and Wellesbourne also) remains in high demand, so visits to those sites are limited to essential use once per fortnight. A trip to the recycling centre will feel different, with parking spaced out, away from the recycling containers, to allow for plenty of space to move around

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for the environment, heritage and culture, said: