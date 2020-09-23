Grab your library books and stay safe, as Nuneaton Library re-opens for visits tomorrow

Library customers will be able to visit Nuneaton Library to choose their own items to borrow and issue them using a self-service machine from tomorrow (Thursday 24th September) onwards. It is the n...

Library customers will be able to visit Nuneaton Library to choose their own items to borrow and issue them using a self-service machine from tomorrow (Thursday 24th September) onwards.

It is the next phase of Warwickshire Libraries reopening library services in the community, and customers will no longer need an appointment to visit the library to collect books but can turn up at any time during the library’s opening hours.

Library customers will need to bring their library card with them so they can use the self-service machines and, to maintain customer safety, face coverings will be compulsory in line with the latest Government guidelines, except for those who are exempt.

Customers are being encouraged to ‘Grab and Go’ and will be given up to 30 minutes to choose the library items they want to borrow and issue them.

There will be no access to other services such as newspapers, no seating, and no public access to photocopying at this time.

A hand sanitising station will be available on entry to the library to ensure good hygiene.

Customers will need to social distance from other people in the library, and there will be a new layout and one-way system to help with this.

The number of people allowed inside the library at any one time will also be limited and customers’ contact details will be recorded for NHS Test and Trace.

The new system means that customers will be able to return their items at any point during the library’s public opening hours and staff will be available to help customers with queries about joining the library or their existing library account.

The former ‘Click and Collect’ system, whereby customers needed to reserve their books online and make an appointment to collect them, will now cease.

However, customers will still be able to reserve items online, as before the Covid-19 pandemic, and will get an automatic notification when their books are ready to collect, which can be at any time during the library’s opening hours.

Customers who already had books on loan when lockdown was announced have automatically had their return dates extended to 30th September. However, all customers will now start to receive courtesy reminders about their items being due back.

All newly borrowed items will be issued for the standard three weeks and can be renewed online if not reserved by another customer.

The latest library opening hours and the library catalogue are available at https://library.warwickshire.gov.uk, where residents can also become new members of the library service or reset their PIN.

There will also continue to be pre-bookable access to computers at Nuneaton Library.

These can be booked in advance, with two computers available for 45-minute sessions. In order to keep customers and staff safe, staff support and scanning will not be available, but printing will be.

These sessions need to be pre-booked using the online booking service at http://library.warwickshire.gov.uk or call 0300 555 8171 to speak to a member of staff about booking or email [email protected]

Please visit https://library.warwickshire.gov.uk for the latest Warwickshire Libraries service updates around the county.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said: “Our staff have been working incredibly hard to make our libraries accessible and safe to customers, and we are now in a position to be able to invite customers back into a number of our libraries over the coming weeks.

“But this is dependent upon our customers adhering to the guidelines, so we all stay safe. We need people to wear a face covering if they can, sanitise their hands on entry, and social distance from other customers by following the one-way system.

“We want people to ‘Grab and Go’, that is, make their book selections and issue them within a maximum of 30 minutes so we can make sure that everyone has equal and safe access to our libraries.

“If people are still choosing to shield at home or are self-isolating, they can continue to access our digital library services, which are still proving to be extremely popular, and if they are eligible they can continue to receive our home delivery service.

“This is about making our library customers feel safe and able to access our services in whichever way they are most comfortable doing.”

Customers can continue to access digital services, such as e-books and e-audiobooks through the BorrowBox online app, e-newspapers and digital reference resources, and events such as Rhyme Time and Story Time hosted on Warwickshire Libraries’ social media channels.

Warwickshire Libraries’ home book delivery service is still operating for people who are unable to visit library buildings as they are shielding or self-isolating.

For more details and support, you can email the Library Enquiry Service at [email protected]

For more information on all Warwickshire Libraries services visit http://library.warwickshire.gov.uk