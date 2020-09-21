‘Living fence’ is eco-friendly addition for Westgate Primary School

A brand new ‘living fence’ has given pupils at Westgate Primary School in Warwick an eco-friendly addition to their playground, while helping to make them feel even more safe and secure. The sc...

A brand new ‘living fence’ has given pupils at Westgate Primary School in Warwick an eco-friendly addition to their playground, while helping to make them feel even more safe and secure.

The school worked with Warwickshire County Council, local Councillor John Holland who is County Councillor for Warwick West, and Barnardo’s, who run the Westgate Children and Family Centre on the same site, to come up with an environmentally friendly way to maximise the use of the school’s playground while enabling families to access the Centre.

The result is a ‘living fence’ which was installed on the school’s lower playground over the summer holidays, providing the opportunity for the school’s pupils to plant a variety of plants and greenery to support their learning.

Westgate Primary School head teacher, Matthew Watson, said:

“We have worked hard to get a design which offers safety and security but also fits with our Eco-Schools agenda. The ivy that has been planted will eventually grow to full height to create a green wall of foliage.

“I would like to offer my thanks to Warwickshire County Council for funding the project and for listening to our requirements and wishes. It certainly beats a stark metal fence.”

Warwickshire County Councillor for Warwick West, Cllr John Holland, said:

“This is an excellent example of improving the environment, and the ‘living fence’ design is part of a wider project to improve safety for the children.

“Environmentally friendly design is the way forward. The ‘living fence’ will, of course, take time to grow.

“As part of a programme to improve safety for children in Warwick, the main entrance to Westgate Primary School has also been improved and the zebra crossing that has been installed on Cape Road is part of a ‘Safer Routes to School’ programme.

“We need to give our children the best possible start in life.”