Mr and Mrs Cox voted Warwickshire’s Foster Carers of the Year 2020!

Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC) Children and Families Service is pleased to announce Peter and Carol Cox as Warwickshire’s Foster Carers of the Year. The couple were surprised at home recently by Warwickshire County Councillor Jeff Morgan who presented the award and delivered personal thanks to them for all their hard work.

Fostering for the council gives people the opportunity to learn new skills and change the lives of children and young people with support and guidance from WCC social workers along the way.

Peter and Carol Cox have fostered eight children in Warwickshire over the last 20 years. All of their placements have had remarkable longevity and this is credit to Peter and Carol for providing an inclusive and supportive family home. They have a fantastic record of turning young people around who have previously been very unsettled elsewhere. They have stuck with these vulnerable children and young people through thick and thin, helping them overcome challenging circumstances. Part of their success as foster parents is also down to the support from their own family including their son who has been a role model to the youngsters engaging them in lots of activities like football and fishing.



Some of the children and young people that have joined the family have come from difficult backgrounds and Peter and Carol have worked hard to build close, trusted and long-lasting relationships. One of their foster children has settled in so well that they are now part of a Staying Put scheme which is where young people stay with their foster carer into adulthood.



Cathy Swanson, Social Work Team Leader at Warwickshire County Council said:

“Peter and Carol are so deserving of the Foster Carer of the Year award. Their foster children have developed brilliant relationships with the whole family and Peter and Carol have offered them the stability that they need.

“There is a real warmth and emotion when they talk about their foster children. They fully commit to the young people that they look after and they support them throughout their journeys. There are highs and lows, but Peter and Carol always approach problems and difficulties with positivity and they care so well for the complex needs of the young people in their care.”

Cllr Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children’s Services said:

“Fostering with Warwickshire County Council is an exciting and rewarding experience supporting vulnerable children and young people to lead safe, healthy and independent lives. We have so many incredible foster carers here in Warwickshire and Peter and Carol were chosen as Foster Carers of the Year 2020 for their unwavering commitment to their foster children and their continuous empathy and understanding towards them.

“I couldn’t think of any two people more deserving of the award, they have been and continue to be incredible assets to Warwickshire.”

Peter and Carol Cox, WCC’s Foster Carers of the Year added:

“We are so honoured to have been chosen as this year’s Foster Carers of the Year. We receive great support along the way from our social workers at the council who we work in partnership with to provide the best care possible to our foster children.

“Every one of our foster children has had different needs but we always adapt so that we can support them in the best way possible. Stickability is the key, you have to persevere and give the children lots of love and understanding.

“We are proud to say that all of our foster children have become part of our family.”

If you would like to find out more about how you can foster for Warwickshire, visit https://fostering.warwickshire.gov.uk/