New #YouCanAdopt campaign launches to debunk the myths on adoption and highlight the number of children looking for a new family. Adoption Central England is one of the Regional Adoption Agencies a...

New #YouCanAdopt campaign launches to debunk the myths on adoption and highlight the number of children looking for a new family.

Adoption Central England is one of the Regional Adoption Agencies across the country, supported by the Department for Education (DfE), who have joined forces to launch a nationwide recruitment campaign to raise awareness of adoption.

Adoption Central England covers the areas of Warwickshire, Coventry, Solihull, Worcestershire and Herefordshire. Across the region there are 130 children with an adoption plan.

The #YouCanAdopt campaign offers clear information about who is eligible to adopt and the adoption process involved.

Some of the biggest misconceptions around eligibility are that single people, older people, and those who are LGBTQ+ are not allowed to adopt, which is not the case.

Earlier this year, a new report revealed that over four in ten (45%) adults in the UK have considered adoption or would consider adoption in future1. But, despite this, over six in 10 (62%) adults do not feel they know much about the adoption process1 and this lack of knowledge may contribute to many people not taking the important first step - this new campaign therefore aims to increase the number of people taking the first steps towards adopting a child1.

The #YouCanAdopt campaign also aims to target potential parents from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic backgrounds, as these children wait longer for adoptive parents. The campaign also aims to encourage potential adoptive parents to consider adopting older children, sibling groups and those with more complex health needs or disabilities

Brenda Vincent, Lead Manager for Adoption Central England said: “The key message of this new campaign is ‘you can adopt’ and we want anyone who is thinking about adoption to get in touch. The future of many children depends on adults exploring adoption and taking the first step towards becoming an adoptive parent. We need to address misunderstandings and outdated views to ensure that nobody is discouraged from taking the first important step towards adopting a child.”

Councillor Jeff Morgan, portfolio holder for Children’s Services at Warwickshire County Council said: “At Warwickshire County Council we are incredibly grateful to all of our adoptive families. People may think that there are barriers to adoption based on their relationship status or ethnicity and I want to reassure our prospective families that this is not the case and I want to actively encourage anyone thinking about adoption to get in touch.

“Thinking about adoption is an important decision and it’s not only your life that will change, you will be able to provide a child with a loving and stable home and give them a stronger start in life.

“Adopting through ACE provides the adoptive family and children with ongoing support throughout the process. You will have access to an information event with existing adopters and a social worker.”

The #YouCanAdopt campaign features a new film which includes familiar faces such as singer Sinitta and TV vocal coaches Carrie and David Grant alongside adoptive families. The film dispels some of the key misconceptions about adoption using a recurrent theme – you can adopt. A podcast series is also being released, featuring famous voices such as Anna Richardson, Sinitta, Harry Derbidge and Annie Price, who talk to families about the adoption process and the journey they took to adopt their children.

If you’re interested in adoption or finding out more, visit ACE at aceadoption.com or call 0300 369 0556.