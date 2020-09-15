Protecting yourself and loved ones at home from COVID-19

Cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise across the region and research shows that transmission within households is one of the mostly likely routes to contract the virus. Warwickshire County Counci...

Cases of COVID-19 are beginning to rise across the region and research shows that transmission within households is one of the mostly likely routes to contract the virus. Warwickshire County Council is taking the opportunity to remind residents of steps they can take at home to reduce transmission levels.

At home, it’s important to remember to always keep surfaces clean and to regularly wash your hands. This is one of the most effective ways to maintain good hygiene and stop the spread of the virus.

If someone within your household has COVID-19 symptoms which include a high temperature, a new continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste, then they should book a test immediately and the household should isolate.

While isolating, there are steps to take to reduce the risk of transmission:

Try to keep 2 metres apart from the person with COVID-19

Avoid using shared spaces at the same time and clean them between use

If you do use shared spaces at the same time, wear a face covering

If possible, sleep in a separate bed

Use separate cutlery, crockery and towels

Open windows as much as possible for ventilation

If anyone else in the household begins to display symptoms of COVID-19 they must also book a test and continue to follow guidance to isolate.

Councillor Les Caborn, portfolio holder for adult social care and health said: “COVID-19 is still here and is continuing to spread. We’ve all been taking measures to protect ourselves when out and about, however, there are also steps that we can take to continue to protect ourselves at home.

“It’s important that we all do everything that we can to control the spread of the virus. Along with measures to reduce the spread of the virus, it’s also key that if you display any of the symptoms of COVID-19 that you isolate and get a test.”

For more information about COVID-19 and to book a test, visit nhs.uk/coronavirus or call 119.