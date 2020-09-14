Views sought on Warwickshire’s Integrated Risk Management Plan

Warwickshire residents are being urged to have their say and get involved with shaping the future of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service by giving their views on its draft Integrated Risk Manageme...

As part of our ongoing commitment to consult and engage with our communities, we are keen to ensure that residents and stakeholders have the opportunity to have their say on any actions which may impact on their community or the county as a whole.

The IRMP document sets out the Fire Authority’s vision and priorities for the next five years, with a list of priorities the service will focus on to help keep Warwickshire communities and businesses safer. These include:

Ensuring our workforce and ethos reflect the diverse communities we serve.

Assess our capabilities to improve our ways of working in response to any future pandemics.

Assess our overall resource capacity to ensure our personnel and physical assets are in the right place and at the right time to deliver our statutory duties.

Develop further opportunities to support the wider community health outcomes and help to protect Social Care and the NHS.

Implement digital solutions to enhance our service delivery.

Talking about the consultation, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services Chief Fire Officer, Kieran Amos said: “As a fire and rescue service we are continually evolving and responding to new risks and we need to be flexible in the way in which we manage our resources to achieve that. The way we have responded to Covid-19 is a clear example of the ever changing role of the Fire and Rescue Service with our staff not just responding to emergencies, but also delivering food parcels, essential medication and working in communities to support the most vulnerable through our hospital to home service.

“In order to develop the proposed IRMP document for 2020 – 2025, we have analysed and assessed all the information available and have developed the five key proposals for us to focus on in order to ensure that Warwickshire’s communities and individuals are supported to be safe, healthy and independent. These include further developing our work to better serve our customers and help support social care, Public Health, our climate and our economy. We will continue to develop our people and our Service, to ensure we are diverse, inclusive and that we a more reflective of communities we serve, ensuring that we have the resources required, in the right locations to efficiently and effectively deliver our statutory duties and services.

“Your views are essential to this process. The more informed we are by your views, the better able we are to understand your expectations and deliver positive outcomes for the communities of Warwickshire.”

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, added: “Over the next few years, the County will see the make-up of its population change and the Fire and Rescue Service needs to be ready to respond to the changes in demand for their services. The IRMP is a critical document and informs both the Service and our communities about how we plan to respond to emerging risks to keep communities as safe as possible and to make Warwickshire the best it can be, sustainable now and for future generations.

“So please do take the time to fill in the survey and help shape the future of your fire and rescue service.”

The consultation will run from Monday 14 September 2020 to 6 November 2020.

For more information on Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and to have your say, visit https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-and-rescue/wfrs-integrated-risk-management-plan-consultation/