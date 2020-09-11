Malcolm hangs up his boots after 41 years of service!

An officer who has dedicated over four decades of his life to the fire and rescue service protecting the communities he serves, will be retiring on Tuesday 15 September.

Malcolm Gunter is the longest serving on-call firefighter in Warwickshire with over 40 years’ service. He joined Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service at the age of 18 in 1979. His first placement was at Kenilworth Fire Station, when the fire station was located on Upper a Rosemary Hill and this is where he continues to serve to this day.



As an on-call firefighter, Malcolm has attended thousands of incidents in his time and has been an asset to the fire station and the local community. He always takes new recruits under his wing, ensuring that he shares his knowledge and expertise with the next generation on.



In 1994, Malcolm, along with other crew members from Kenilworth received a commendation for their actions when resuscitating two people who were struck by lightning in Abbey Fields, Kenilworth in July 1994. He was also invited to the Queens Garden Party in 2017, recognising him as the Longest Serving retained firefighter in Warwickshire with 38 years-service.

Malcolm’s love for the job and his enthusiasm, even after 41 years will be missed by us all. We wish you all the very best Malcolm as you start your new adventure. Please know that you leave very big boots for us to fill!”