Warwickshire Registration Services reassures new British citizens about individual ceremonies

When your application for British citizenship is successful, you’re understandably keen to get your certificate and attend a citizenship ceremony, to complete the process and to celebrate.

Warwickshire Registration Service, who normally host group citizenship ceremonies for new British citizens in the county and present them with their Certificate of Naturalisation, issued by the Home Office, are asking people to wait for their citizenship invitation letter before booking to attend an individual ceremony.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Registration Service are unable to offer group ceremonies at present but can offer ceremonies on an individual basis.

Currently, Warwickshire Registration Service are receiving Certificates of Naturalisation from the Home Office for new citizens that were approved back in March and April.

All certificates are being received by the Registration Service in the date order that British citizenship has been approved, so it will take some time before they receive certificates for citizenship approvals that have happened since that time. It means that individuals should wait for their citizenship invitation letter from the Home Office, as stated in their initial ‘successful application’ letter.

Citizenship ceremonies are an important part of the process, where new British citizens swear or affirm an oath of allegiance to the Queen and make a pledge to uphold the values and laws of the United Kingdom.

Once your certificate, name and address has been received, Warwickshire Registration Service will write to you or, if you receive your citizenship invitation letter from the Home Office in the meantime, you can contact the Service on 01926 738837 to book a ceremony.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said: “We understand that, when people receive notification from the Home Office that their British citizenship has been approved, they are really keen to receive their certificate and attend a citizenship ceremony in Warwickshire.

“A citizenship ceremony is an important part of the process of becoming a British citizen, and they are a special way to welcome new citizens into our community in Warwickshire.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in disruption to the process of issuing certificates and the holding of ceremonies. But we want to reassure new British citizens in Warwickshire that they will be contacted by either the Home Office or Warwickshire Registration Services in due course, as we are given details of the citizenship approvals that have taken place since March.”

For more information, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/births-deaths-ceremonies/citizenship-ceremonies