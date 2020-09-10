Bidford on Avon, Salford Road - Speed Limit Order

This is a notice that THE WARWICKSHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL (B439, BIDFORD ON AVON) (30 & 40 MPH SPEED LIMIT) (VARIATION NO. 1) ORDER 2020 has been made on the 20th August 2020

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, we have approved the variation to the (B439, Bidford on Avon) (30 & 40 MPH Speed Limit) Order 2006 to reduce the 40 mph speed limit to 30 mph.

Traffic orders and public notices

A copy of the approved order together with a copy of the order that was varied are shown below.

B439 Salford Road Speed Limit Order

B439 Salford Road Speed Limit original Order