World Suicide Prevention Day: life is dear, keep hold of it, you are not alone

Health and social care partners across Coventry and Warwickshire are marking World Suicide Prevention Day on 10 September.

Health and social care partners across Coventry and Warwickshire are marking World Suicide Prevention Day on 10 September as part of the Wellbeing for Life Festival. They will join global organisations and communities who use the day to come together to raise awareness of how we can create a world where fewer people die by suicide.

On the day, you can find videos from suicide prevention charities It Takes Balls to Talk and Cameron Grant Memorial Trust, as well as an introduction to the day from the lead clinician for risk and suicide prevention at Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust (CWPT). Find out more on the CWPT website here: https://www.covwarkpt.nhs.uk/virtual-wellbeing-festival

In addition to virtual activity, there is a community event to mark the day in All Saints Square in Bedworth town centre. Representatives from CWPT, Rise, Mind, Change Grow Live and others, will raise awareness of local services and support. Held between 1pm - 4pm, this aims to remember those who have lost their lives to suicide and create a culture of kindness in the region. Anyone planning to attend is reminded to undertake social distancing.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a negative effect on people’s mental health. It has led to isolation, fear, loneliness and uncertainty for many, and for some, the difficulties they have faced have led to thoughts about taking their own life.

For anyone struggling with the demands of life or finding things particularly hard during the pandemic, help is always available. Coventry and Warwickshire local authorities and health services have developed a new suicide prevention website, www.dearlife.org.uk. The site provides a range of support and signposting to vital services for residents who are desperately seeking support for themselves or anyone who is worried about a loved one or someone they know.

Anne Prendergast, lead officer for clinical risk and suicide prevention at Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust, said: “World Suicide Prevention Day is an opportunity for local communities, including the NHS and local authorities, to come together to raise awareness of suicide, the support that is out there, and to encourage people to talk about their feelings.

“If you or someone close to you has had thoughts of suicide, hopefully these events, and the new suicide prevention site, will give you plenty of information of where you can access the support and help you might need.”

Warwickshire County Councillor Les Caborn, portfolio holder for Health and Wellbeing, said: “Every death by suicide is a tragedy and impacts families, friends and the wider community. Our support for World Suicide Prevention Day is a part of the council’s ongoing commitment to working with our partners to reducing the numbers of people who die by suicide in our communities and providing better support for those bereaved by suicide.

‘The Dear Life website is a really positive development to our suicide prevention work. It provides residents with advice on a topic that many find difficult to approach. I urge everyone to visit the site, learn more about the subject and share it widely among their community.”

Coventry City Councillor Kamran Caan, portfolio holder for Public Health and Sport, said: “We have been working with our partners to raise awareness, address the stigma, and reduce the rates of suicide in Coventry. Unfortunately, mental health is not talked about enough and this week’s Wellbeing for Life festival can hopefully help to change that.

‘The Dear Life website recently launched is a fantastic way to help everyone in our city to feel they have somewhere to go for advice at a time they or someone close to them is struggling.

“It is of utmost importance that no-one feels alone and we would encourage everyone in our community to explore the website and share with anyone that could benefit from support.”

For people who can’t access resources online, there is help available to you. If you are struggling to cope, please call Samaritans for free at any time, from any phone on 116 123. If you have seriously harmed yourself, call 999 or ask someone to call 999 for you.