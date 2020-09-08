Businesses urged not to overlook fire safety by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

Lots of businesses across Warwickshire have had to make changes due to Covid-19, however, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) are urging businesses to make sure that fire safety also remain...

Lots of businesses across Warwickshire have had to make changes due to Covid-19, however, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) are urging businesses to make sure that fire safety also remains a priority.

WFRS are making the call to local businesses in partnership with the National Fire Chiefs Council’s (NFCC) as part of Business Safety Week which is taking place this week from 7 – 13 September. As part of the week, WFRS is reminding businesses about the legal and moral responsibility to ensure premises are safe from fire.

The Fire Protection Team is also encouraging business owners and Responsible Persons (RPs) to ensure they review Fire Risk Assessments. They should also seek guidance and advice to help them keep their premises and occupants safe from fire. Businesses must also consider the potential risks that the COVID secure measures - which are required to open some premises - may in some cases, compromise fire safety measures, for example:

New screens must not obstruct smoke detection

Business must have enough trained staff to support evacuation procedures

Ensure measures to support social distancing do not impact evacuation procedures or the ability of emergency service to help you

Protect your business from arson

Help your fire service by reducing false alarms - which currently accounts for about 40% of all emergency calls

Group Manager for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services Fire Protection, Roland Bayley said:

"The pandemic has been a very difficult and challenging time for so many people and businesses. We want to make sure that businesses remain fire safe with the changes they have had to make to premises due to Covid-19.

“Fire can have a devastating impact on business with many never recovering after an incident. We are here to support businesses if they need advice and guidance and we are asking all businesses in Warwickshire to review their Fire Risk Assessments and help us to keep their business working safely."

Cllr Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety said:

“Many businesses have had to respond quickly to the pandemic once they were allowed to reopen. We appreciate that having to reopen so quickly may have meant that fire safety was not at the forefront of planning, so as part of Business Fire Safety Week we would like to urge all businesses in Warwickshire to revisit their fire risk assessments and ensure that their premises are fire safe.”

WFRS will be sharing a variety business safety tips across social media throughout the week using #BusinessSafety2020. For additional information on business fire safety in Warwickshire visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/fire-safety-businesses