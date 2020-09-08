Free training to help support communities to be Covid-19 aware

New community online training programme is helping people to be Covid-19 aware and safe.

Anyone interested in supporting others during the pandemic is invited to join a new community training programme from Warwickshire County Council.

The short Covid-19 Community Champions course, developed by the council and delivered in partnership with other public and voluntary sector services, starts later this month. Participants will learn more about the impact of Covid-19 and will come away with information and ideas to do the right thing for Warwickshire by helping people to stay as safe and well as possible.

The course begins with an enrolment session on Monday 21 September followed by sessions on Wednesday evenings for four weeks from 23 September to 14 October. Each session is 1.5 hours or 2 hours long and all sessions start at 7pm.

The course will be delivered virtually in an online meeting room. Places are limited so anyone interested in helping their friends and neighbours to get through the pandemic safely is urged to sign-up quickly.

The training will involve discussions with professionals and community groups on a number of topics such as, the test and trace programme, measures to control the spread of the virus, local services and supporting vulnerable people. They will also hear from others who are active in their communities who will share ideas about engagement activity. Participants are expected to use the knowledge gained to inform, educate, and assist members of their own communities so more people may benefit from understanding more about what to do and where to go for help at this time.

Warwickshire County Councillor Les Caborn, Portfolio Holder for Health, said: “The pandemic has left many people feeling helpless and unsure how to take control of aspects of life they may previously have taken for granted. This course offers back some empowerment to people so they can take positive action and effect some local change.

“It is suitable for anyone interested in learning more about being a responsible and supportive member of their community. It is part of our wider active citizen programme with special focus on the pandemic. Participants will learn about the impact of the Covid-19, what people can do to stay safe and how they can protect others. Learners will also come away with ideas to help ensure vulnerable people have access to information.

“I am extremely pleased to see so many of the services we work with contributing to the course content. It really demonstrates our county embracing community spirit and the notion that we are in this together. I hope residents will take the opportunity to be a part of this too.”

People must live in Warwickshire and be over 18 years old to take part. Find out more or register your interest today by calling Mike Slemensek on 07557 814937 or emailing [email protected]