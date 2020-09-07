Residents urged to not to become complacent when out visiting pubs!

Public Health, Warwickshire along with Rugby Borough Council are asking residents to be aware of the risks posed if you don’t keep a social distance from other people when visiting public house...

Public Health, Warwickshire along with Rugby Borough Council are asking residents to be aware of the risks posed if you don’t keep a social distance from other people when visiting public houses, cafés and restaurants.

The warning follows a confirmed case of coronavirus after a resident visited a local café and a public house. There were some concerns that social distancing was not adhered to by all customers. Close contacts of the case have been identified and asked to self-isolate and other customers present at the time of the case have been contacted, to ensure they are aware of and alert to the symptoms of COVID-19, high temperature, new continuous cough or change in/loss of taste sense of smell. Whilst the pub had put measures in place to reduce risks to customers, they are also reliant on customers themselves being careful to maintain social distancing.

Associate director of Public Health for Warwickshire County Council, Emily Van de Venter, said:

“With more and more people now out in the community spending time with family and friends at local pubs and restaurants, local spikes are anticipated. I would urge people not to be complacent. Keeping a social distance from others remains key to stopping the spread of the virus, as does wearing a face covering when out in public spaces and washing your hands regularly, especially when returning home from outside.

“We would also ask that when visiting your local public house or restaurant that you give your contact details, so that you can be contacted quickly should it be required. We know that no one would want to willingly spread the virus, especially to more vulnerable family and friends. So, make sure you get the early warning needed by giving your details.

“We are currently working with the public house and cafe visited by the person involved along with our colleagues from Rugby Borough Council to provide the relevant help, support and advice and this will continue as we try to reduce the spread of the virus. We are grateful to the managers and staff of the venues for their co-operation and swift action to reduce the risk of further infections and their assistance in alerting their customers.”

Cllr Sebastian Lowe, Leader of Rugby Borough Council, said: “Throughout this pandemic residents have done what’s right for Rugby. They have stayed at home during the lockdown period, they have kept their distance, washed their hands and worn face coverings where required. Because of that, Rugby has seen relatively few cases compared to elsewhere in the county and elsewhere in England.

“We must now ask our residents to renew their vigilance. We can continue to enjoy going back to school, visiting the shops and eating out, if we are careful to keep apart, wash our hands and wear a face covering.

“If we get a new, persistent cough, a loss of taste or smell, or a high temperature, we should stay at home and get a test.

“By doing this, we will be doing the right thing for Rugby – we will be protecting each other.”

If you are out and feel a business is breaching Covid-19 measures or not keeping you safe, then it can be reported by visiting: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/c19/tell-us-about-possible-breach-coronavirus-measures/

The Mobile Testing Unit will be in Rugby from on Wednesday 9 to Saturday 12 September. To book a test, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronavirustesting