Have you had an assessment with Adult Social Care? If so, we would like your help!

We want to hear from Customers who have had social Care Assessments

We would like to hear from customers, or carers, who have had an Adult Social Care Assessment with one of our Social Work Teams. With your help, we would like to co-produce a self-assessment option, so we need your experience to help us develop that and what it needs to look like. If you would like to get involved, we can talk with you via the phone or set up a one-to-one or group video discussion. You will be paid for your contribution and you would need to be available in September, dates to be agreed. For info email [email protected] or call 01926 742311.