Celebrate Wellbeing for Life at Coventry and Warwickshire’s virtual festival

With the current climate, the importance of looking after our wellbeing and taking care of our mental health has become increasingly important.

To help raise awareness of the local mental health support and advice, healthcare partners in Coventry and Warwickshire are going digital to celebrate Wellbeing for Life between 7 – 11 September.

Following on from the success of last year’s Year of Wellbeing festival held in May, Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust’s (CWPT) YouTube channel will be taken over by a series of videos dedicated to looking after your mental health and wellbeing.

Volunteers from mental and physical health services will deliver videos ranging from service information, pilates and art sessions, to help and advice around mental health and emotional wellbeing and promotion of local support services.

During this week, on the 10 September it is World Suicide Prevention Day, a day for organisations and communities around the world to come together to raise awareness of how we can create a world where fewer people die by suicide.

In addition to virtual activity, there is a community event to mark the day in All Saints Square in Bedworth. Representatives from CWPT, It Takes Balls to Talk, Veterans mental health service and others, will raise awareness of local services and support. Held between 1pm - 4pm, this aims to remember those who have lost their lives to suicide and create a culture of kindness in the region. Anyone planning to attend is reminded to undertake social distancing.

There will also be focused sessions online to raise awareness of help and support available and to promote the suicide prevention site www.dearlife.org.uk. The site, created by local health and social care professionals, provides a range of support and signposting to vital services for residents who are desperately seeking support for themselves or anyone who is worried about a loved one or someone they know.

Simon Gilby, Chief Executive at Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust said: "This year has taught us more than anything the importance of good health and wellbeing in our lives. We hope the Wellbeing for Life festival will inform you about the services that can help you to maintain a good mental wellbeing.

This festival has been developed with partners across Coventry and Warwickshire to raise awareness of the local support available to residents. Please enjoy the festival and help us share the messages which I hope will benefit you."

Warwickshire County Councillor Les Caborn, portfolio holder for Health and Wellbeing, said: “Our support for World Suicide Prevention Day is a part of the council’s ongoing commitment to working with our partners to reducing the rates and providing better support for those bereaved by suicide.

‘Every death by suicide is a tragedy and impacts families, friends and the wider community. The ‘Wellbeing for Life festival’ is a reminder that there is support available for you. If you need help or know someone who does, I urge you to visit dearlife.org.uk which has been carefully constructed to help you find support, provide lifesaving steps and advice in maintaining good mental health.”

Coventry City Councillor Kamran Caan, portfolio holder for Public Health and Sport, said: "The ‘Wellbeing for Life festival’ is an important reminder that looking after our wellbeing and mental health is more important than ever before, especially with the pandemic that has impacted all of us in one way or another.

“We have been working with our partners to raise awareness, address the stigma, and reduce the rates of suicide in Coventry. World Suicide Prevention Day falling in this week, we encourage everyone to join us as a Council to raise awareness of the local mental health support and advice available, including the new dearlife.org.uk website offering vital lifesaving steps for those in our community that need it."

For people who can’t access resources online, there is help available to you. If you are struggling to cope, please call Samaritans for free at any time, from any phone on 116 123. If you have seriously harmed yourself, call 999 or ask someone to call 999 for you.