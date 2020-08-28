Warwickshire Household Waste Recycling Centre update – Stockton and Wellesbourne centres opening soon

Warwickshire County Council has announced that works are progressing well to reopen both Stockton and Wellesbourne recycling centres. Reopening is planned for Saturday 27th September, with bookings...

Warwickshire County Council has announced that works are progressing well to reopen both Stockton and Wellesbourne recycling centres. Reopening is planned for Saturday 27th September, with bookings scheduled to be released a week before.

Warwickshire’s seven larger recycling centres have been open for some months now, but the smaller footprint of the final two sites, and the fact that steps have to be alighted to dispose of some waste streams, have meant that more measures have had to be put in place to ensure the safety of the public and staff at Stockton and Wellesbourne when they reopen.

Since the reopening of the main centres, there has been a booking in place for residents to book a slot to bring their waste for recycling. This system has been successful in ensuring the maximum level of safety for both visitors and staff by allowing social distancing to take place, while also minimising disruption to the roads around the centres by preventing queues.

The system has been such a success that some local authorities around the country who did not initially have a booking system have sought advice from our officers about adopting this pragmatic approach. Visitors to all sites have also been very complimentary about the social distancing that the booking system enables.

There are now over 12,000 appointments available each week across the seven recycling centres and sites. This will of course increase when the remaining two sites reopen, plus reduce travel distances for those living close to Stockton or Wellesbourne. Initially, Stockton will be open on Saturday and Sunday only and Wellesbourne will be open on Saturday, Sunday and Monday only. Usual opening hours for these days will apply.

Residents are advised that Hunters Lane in Rugby remains popular at all times, whereas there is often better availability at the other sites, especially in the afternoons. Anyone wanting to book a slot at one of the centres, can do so here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/recyclingcentres

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for the environment, heritage and culture, said: “I am absolutely delighted by how well the reopening of our household waste recycling centres has been received by all our residents, how well the new booking system has enabled effective social distancing and how responsible and courteous all the visitors to our open sites have been. The booking system has drawn recognition nationally as a model of best practice.

“It is great news that all of our facilities will be open when Stockton and Wellesbourne recycling centres reopen on the 27 September. We know how much residents value the service, so I am pleased that we can soon offer the opportunity to recycle at all of our sites, whilst keeping visitors and staff safe.”

