School meals will be back on the menu thanks to Educaterers, as pupils return next week

School kitchens will be re-opening next week as pupils return to school for the autumn term – and school caterers, Educaterers, will be serving up a delicious selection of hot and cold meal options with well-loved favourites that children can look forward to when they get back to the classroom.

Free school meals and universal infant free school meals will be provided as usual for children that are eligible.

For those children who aren’t eligible but still want a school meal, parents will be able to book and pay for their meals in the usual way, for example, by using ParentPay.

Educaterers are working with individual schools to help them be Covid-19 safe during lunchtimes, so parents and carers can be reassured that delicious nutritious lunches will still be available just as they always have always been.

Some schools will be asking pupils to eat their lunches in their classrooms or specific areas of their school, rather than in the usual dining room or school hall, so hot and cold ‘deli bags’ are on offer to help with these arrangements where appropriate. Please check with your child’s school for more details.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, when schools remained open to the children of key workers and vulnerable children, pupils continued to receive a delicious school meal everyday thanks to the dedicated staff of Educaterers and other school caterers around the country.

Educaterers employees worked in around 125 schools a day across the region, at any one time, to serve up meals to those children that continued to attend school and to the staff supporting and caring for them.

They also provided meals to around 60 schools that remained open over the Easter holidays, with staff working on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Director of Educaterers, Terry Tredget, said: “Our staff are really looking forward to getting back into our school kitchens in fully-opened schools after a well-deserved summer holiday break.

“They worked hard to continue providing a school meals service during the pandemic and it will be wonderful for them to see all school children enjoying our meals when they return next week.

“The school experience will be a bit different, but our staff will do everything they can to help pupils settle into school again by providing them with a good school lunch, including some favourites we know they’ll enjoy.”

Educaterers serve up over 120,000 nutritious tasty meals a week in over 200 schools and colleges in Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Birmingham and Oxfordshire.

For more information on Educaterers, visit www.educaterers.co.uk.