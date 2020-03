Shipston Link have informed us that they will be suspending their bus services with immediate effect until further notice. Hedgehog Community Bus is also suspending their services.

This is due to their volunteer drivers and main passenger groups being in a high-risk group for COVID-19.



They apologise for any inconvenience and will aim to resume services as soon as they are able to do so. We will provide updates as soon as we know when their services will be running again.