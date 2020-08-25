Increases to Warwickshire bus services from Saturday 29th August 2020

From Saturday 29th August several operators across Warwickshire will be increasing their service levels across Warwickshire.

Details of each individual operator's service levels from Saturday 29th August can be found on the individual operator website by following the links below:

Please remember to follow government guidelines when travelling. Always wear a face covering (exemptions apply for some passengers), regularly wash or sanitise your hands, maintain social distancing of 2 metres (if you can’t keep to 1 metre), and avoid facing other passengers where possible.