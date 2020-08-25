Coronavirus (Covid-19)

If you are extremely vulnerable to Covid-19 and need additional support, call 0800 408 1447.

Support and advice about coronavirus and council services. Or call 01926 410410

Increases to Warwickshire bus services from Saturday 29th August 2020

From Saturday 29th August several operators across Warwickshire will be increasing their service levels across Warwickshire.

Details of each individual operator's service levels from Saturday 29th August can be found on the individual operator website by following the links below:

Please remember to follow government guidelines when travelling. Always wear a face covering (exemptions apply for some passengers), regularly wash or sanitise your hands, maintain social distancing of 2 metres (if you can’t keep to 1 metre), and avoid facing other passengers where possible.

Passenger Transport Development Team

Published: 25th August 2020

Warwickshire County Council News RSS feed