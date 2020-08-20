Warwickshire students receive GCSE results

Thousands of Warwickshire students today will experience a GCSE results day like no other, having studied for two years in preparation and not taken exams due to the impact of Covid-19.&n...

Early results arising during the course of the day are indicating a very positive picture across schools in Warwickshire. Full results from individual schools are still being collated and detailed data about the county’s overall performance will be published by the Department for Education (DfE) in the autumn.

Cllr Colin Hayfield, Warwickshire County Council's Cabinet Member for education and learning, said:

"I would like to acknowledge the determination and effort of each and every young person in Warwickshire who receive their results today. Our students have worked very hard over the past two years and have shown great character and resilience in these challenging times. The impact of the pandemic has meant that not only have they missed taking their exams, but they’ve also missed out on celebrations and rites of passage that go along with finishing this stage of their education.

"I would like to thank all of the leadership and teaching staff for their hard work and dedication to their students. We must also thank parents and carers whose support and encouragement has also been vital, particularly over the final months of the school year, in contributing to each student’s progress.

"I wish everyone success as they embark on the next stage of their education in whatever pathway they choose next, whether it be continuing full-time studies at schools or colleges, taking up an apprenticeship or some other form of education or training.”

Some students will not have received their technical and vocational qualifications. These are expected next week.

For those who did not attain the results they expected there will be advice, guidance and support available through their schools and colleges.

Young people can contact Prospects, Warwickshire’s careers’ support provider directly via this number 08007313219 or the website - https://prospectsnow.me/ for free careers guidance support.

The following website contains information to help with searching and applying for an apprenticeship: https://www.findapprenticeship.service.gov.uk/apprenticeshipsearch

For more information about education and learning in Warwickshire visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/education-learning