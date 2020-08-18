Art helps beat isolation in Warwickshire

Artists across Coventry and Warwickshire are helping defeat the loneliness of self-isolation.

Artists have been helping defeat the loneliness of self-isolation thanks to a special Covid-19 programme of activity called #creativecarecw.

Warwickshire County Council has funded eight organisations across the County to create new activities specifically designed to beat the isolation that some people have experienced due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The result has been a varied programme targeted at improving the lives of lots of different groups of people. Most of the activities are now well underway and due to continue into September.

Examples include:

Sundragon Pottery provided clay modelling packs with a creative clay booklet for young people in a supported housing scheme;

provided clay modelling packs with a creative clay booklet for young people in a supported housing scheme; Arts Uplift organised online sewing, singing and drama classes, for groups including older people in care homes and people isolated at home;

organised online sewing, singing and drama classes, for groups including older people in care homes and people isolated at home; Singer Juliet Russell provided choir practice for people with respiratory difficulties , and

provided choir practice for people with respiratory , and Escape Arts' 'We are One' series included a printed pack which has been distributed widely in hospitals and the community, offering creative activities for all ages, including street homeless people who are in temporary accommodation.

Associate Director of Public Health Warwickshire, Emily van der Venter, said:

"Research shows creative activities like these can have a huge impact on people's physical and mental health and wellbeing. Here in Warwickshire, new links have been forged between arts groups and groups of people at risk of isolation through their disability, illness, age or a host of other reasons. We believe this approach could be a blueprint to help us develop our work with arts organisations and target activity on those people who need our help the most, at the same time reducing their dependency on health services."

Warwickshire County Council's Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, Cllr Les Caborn, said:

"It has been great to see these activities get underway. We have seen people colouring in, dancing in their chairs, singing, painting, working with clay...all kinds of activity can help you feel better and help you make a connection with others, even in these difficult times."

Quotes from these users of free clay packs distributed by Sundragon Pottery suggest their resources for groups of young people were very popular:

“Today is our clay day and it has been a source of much excitement. Thank you again... Having this to entertain us has been life-saving!”

“I’m so impressed with the idea and the quality of the kit and all provided free of charge! All amazing. The leaflet was very helpful for inspiration. We have had a go at an incense holder, a pinch pot and a fish!”

Activity continues through until October, with a similar programme of work with local artists now underway in Coventry.

For more information about #creativecarecw and work in Warwickshire to use arts activity to improve wellbeing, contact [email protected].

You can watch the Arts uplift dance showcase below: