Have your say about how Covid-19 has affected you

To understand how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected people, Warwickshire County Council is inviting people to complete a short survey. Responses will help the council to shape future support to meet people’s needs.

The survey is an opportunity for residents to give their opinions about the different ways in which Covid-19 has impacted their lives and covers a variety of topics including health and wellbeing, local town centres and high streets, transport and green spaces.

The results from the survey will highlight key issues experienced by people throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and will help to inform how our services and communities recover to be the best they can be following the initial pandemic response.

The survey, which should take around 15 minutes to complete, is available online at ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/public-health/covid-survey/. All respondents must be aged 18 and over. Anyone who would like to complete the survey but does not have internet access can call 01926 731484 and someone can complete the survey over the phone on your behalf.

Cllr Les Caborn, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Health, said:

“Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone has adjusted to a new way of living to help reduce the spread of the virus. We are hugely grateful for how communities have adapted, looked after each other and carried on in very difficult circumstances.

“To understand more about the impact of the pandemic on the lives of Warwickshire residents we are asking people to take a few minutes to complete the survey so we can develop and shape our recovery plans with your input.”

For more information about keeping safe and well throughout the pandemic and to access council services visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronavirus.