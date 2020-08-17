Was this the silliest storytelling session ever?!

The online storytelling of a Roald Dahl classic captured the imagination of children across the county earlier last week as part of Warwickshire Libraries’ Summer Reading Challenge to keep childr...

The online storytelling of a Roald Dahl classic captured the imagination of children across the county earlier last week as part of Warwickshire Libraries’ Summer Reading Challenge to keep children interested in books over the school holidays.

Delivered via Zoom, storyteller John Kirk delighted children across Warwickshire with his dynamic retelling of ‘The Twits’.

Children were encouraged to join in at home by shouting, making silly faces and standing upside down – while parents were encouraged to cool them off, during one of the hottest weeks of the year, by spraying water at them!

Mum Helen, who took photos of her daughters Rosa and Eden getting involved in the online storytelling session at home, said: “Look at the delight on their faces! Thank you, John Kirk and Warwickshire Libraries, for the wonderful story session ‘The Twits’!”

Benjamin and Cassandra also tuned in and got involved in the session, with their mum, Lyndsey, reporting back that “both children really enjoyed it!”

For over 20 years, the Summer Reading Challenge has been encouraging children aged 4 to 11 to enjoy the benefits of reading for pleasure over the summer holidays, providing lots of fun as well as preventing the summer reading ‘dip’.

This year, the Summer Reading Challenge is primarily in a new digital format with the theme of ‘Silly Squad’, to celebrate funny books, happiness and laughter.

The 2020 Summer Reading Challenge website – www.sillysquad.org.uk - is free to access and features games, quizzes and downloadable activities that incentivise and encourage children to take part in reading related activities. Parents need to sign up their children online to enable them to register for the Challenge and participate fully.

Warwickshire Libraries also have their own dedicated Summer Reading Challenge page with lots of information and reading ideas here: bit.ly/2OwI67z

This year, children set their own Challenge target of books read, and they can read anything, including comics, or maybe read a book to a sibling.

Warwickshire Libraries is delivering the Summer Reading Challenge through its virtual services and e-lending platforms, and the ‘Click and Collect’ service means people can now pre-order books online free of charge at http://library.warwickshire.gov.uk and pick them up from selected library locations at a pre-arranged time.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer & Transformation, said:

“Our Warwickshire Libraries staff really enjoy running the national Summer Reading Challenge every year, but understandably the Challenge is a little bit different this year for libraries and children all over the country.

“However, it is more important than ever that we encourage young children to use their time while they are at home to read for pleasure.

“Books, comics and all sorts of publications can still be borrowed digitally and read for free using apps like BorrowBox and the PressReader service, simply by using your Warwickshire Libraries membership. Children’s books are also available to pre-order with our ‘Click and Collect’ service.”

The Summer Reading Challenge program continues throughout August so be sure to stay up to date with Warwickshire Libraries news by following their social media accounts, checking the website and subscribing to their newsletter. For more information on all of this, visit https://library.warwickshire.gov.uk.