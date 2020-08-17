Births, books and busy families!

Families who are now able to register their babies’ births following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions are being gifted Bookstart Baby Packs for their little ones thanks to Warwickshire Regist...

Families who are now able to register their babies’ births following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions are being gifted Bookstart Baby Packs for their little ones thanks to Warwickshire Registration Service and Warwickshire Libraries.

New parents would normally receive their Bookstart pack – which include everything that new parents need to start sharing stories, rhymes and songs with their babies - at a visit from their health visitor.

But as these visits and birth registrations were disrupted as a result of the pandemic, Warwickshire registrars are now gifting them to families as they catch up with those that gave birth during lockdown and parents that have had babies since.

Proud parents Sophie-Mae Clews and Michael Bemrose were one of the couples to receive the packs when they registered the births of the latest additions to their now family of five, twin girls Lillie-Rae and Violet-Mae, at Warwick Registration Office (see photo).

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said: “Birth registrations are now up and running again in Warwickshire and our registrars have been busy registering those babies that were born during lockdown as well as those born more recently.

“We’d like to thank families for their patience over the past few months and it’s great for our registrars to be able to give new parents a little gift in the form of the Bookstart pack when they do come to register their babies.

“Even tiny babies love to hear their parents read to them. We hope the book packs will help families have a bit of special time together sharing books and it will be the start of their children’s reading journey.”