Save money on your gas and electricity bills this Autumn

To date, Warwickshire County Council has helped its residents to collectively save over £1.2 million on energy bills through Switch and Save Warwickshire, are you one of them?

Warwickshire County Council has opened its 8th collective energy switch in an effort to help residents save money on their energy bills. The Council is continuing its partnership with iChoosr to secure the best deals for Warwickshire residents.

You can now register before the auction, which takes place on 6th October 2020. Once you register, you will then be given a personalised offer showing how much you could save by switching. If you are happy with the deal you can then proceed and switch suppliers, totally free of charge.

Over 17,000 households in Warwickshire have already registered and saved a combined amount of £1,270.381 on their gas and electricity bills as we continues to endorse the scheme.

In recent years, some of the winning suppliers have offered 100% renewable energy giving residents peace of mind when considering their environmental footprint. This trend is set to continue, with the winning suppliers in all categories agreeing to supply RENEWABLE electricity this October.

The amount of money that can be saved will vary depending on your current tariff, payment method, consumption and the winning bid. There is no guarantee that an offer will be the cheapest, but the model aims to ensure the majority of participants are offered lower annual energy bills than they are on currently.

If you want to take part in this fantastic initiative, you should visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/switchandsave

Key Dates

Registration opened: Tuesday 4th August 2020.

The reverse auction takes place: Tuesday 6th October,

Tuesday 6th October, Individual offers posted or emailed to residents from 19th October 2020.

The scheme will close Tuesday 17 November - for paper registrants and

Tuesday 17 November - for paper registrants and For online registrants - Tuesday 23rd November.

If you want help registering or want more information call our customer service desk at Act on Energy on 0800 988 2881 where an adviser will be available to help.

Welcoming the continued success of this scheme, Cllr Peter Butlin, Deputy Leader of Warwickshire County Council and Portfolio Holder for Finance and Property, said:

“The launch of the Autumn auction period is fantastic news for residents in Warwickshire and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to work with partners and other organisations to improve the quality of life for all, particularly some of our more vulnerable residents who worry about the costs of heating their homes. “Some residents will be paying too much, particularly if they haven’t switched supplier for a while, so I’d encourage everyone to sign up with the scheme and see what offer they receive. Don’t delay, sign up today”

