Ceremony guests and visitors required to wear face coverings at Warwickshire Registry Offices

Visitors to Warwickshire County Council’s Registry Offices are now required to wear face coverings when attending ceremonies or appointments.

Since the rule change at the weekend (8 August), anybody attending a wedding or civil partnership ceremony, a notice of marriage appointment or a birth registration appointment must wear a face covering unless they are exempt from doing so under Government guidelines.

Brides, grooms and civil partners will not be required to wear face coverings during their ceremonies and are reminded that that social distancing and safety measures will be in place.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The Government announced on 31 July that face coverings will now be compulsory in more indoor locations, including registration offices and approved venues.

“Wearing a face covering, along with social distancing and existing safety procedures, is vital to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

“Face coverings do not have to be boring and there are many fashionable and functional designs now available on the high street, so we hope that some of our wedding and civil partnership ceremony guests will be creative and have fun matching their face covering to their outfit.

“We would love them to share a photo or video of their face covering and outfit on social media tagging #WearitforWarwickshire as part of our ‘Let’s do the right thing for Warwickshire’ campaign.”

“Since recommencing birth registration appointments, notice of marriage appointments and wedding and civil partnership ceremonies, our staff have continued to ensure that safety is at the core of delivering registration services in Warwickshire.

“I would like to express my gratitude to our registration staff for their continued commitment to delivering services safely and thank couples, guests and parents for their patience and understanding when booking and attending appointments and ceremonies.”

Information on Warwickshire Registration Service’s safety measures can be found on the county council website.