Meet Heather, the first to take a Mature Driver Review since lockdown was lifted

With COVID-19 lockdown restrictions easing the UK’s largest independent road safety charity, IAM RoadSmart, has conducted the first Mature Driver Review since lockdown began.

Heather King, from Leek Wootton, Warwickshire, was reviewed by Advanced Driver, Clive McNaney, this week.

As the UK population ages, more drivers are now aged over 75 than ever before. Statistically, mature drivers are responsible for fewer motor vehicle collisions than younger drivers. However, it can be many years since a more experienced driver has had any kind of review of their driving.

Clive said: “We gain a great deal of experience through our driving years, but we also pick up some bad habits. The idea behind the Mature Driver Review is to assess the level of safety of a driver and identify any areas where this could be improved with a few helpful hints and tips. 'Eco-friendly' driving can also be introduced. The review is conducted in a friendly and non-pressured environment.

“There is no pass or fail it is about unlocking any new skills or reminding drivers of skills they may have forgotten over the years and giving them the confidence to remain on the roads safely. I have reviewed some very safe and able drivers in my time undertaking these reviews, and I have met some lovely people who truly care about their driving and the safety of their passengers. Hopefully they have all enjoyed the experience.”

Commenting after her review, Heather said: “I am really pleased that I have done the assessment. I was nervous, however, Clive put me at my ease straight away which made the whole experience as pleasant as possible".

IAM RoadSmart is passionate about finding the best ways to keep drivers safely behind the wheel into their mature years. Heather’s review came through its partnership with Warwickshire County Council, one of a number of local authorities who work with IAM RoadSmart.

Warwickshire County Councillor Jeff Clarke, portfolio holder for Transport and Planning, said: “As many older drivers are leaving the house more after a period of shielding, we want to make sure they can do so safely.

"We’re delighted to be working with IAM RoadSmart to provide and promote these driving assessments, which are free in Warwickshire, for eligible mature drivers and we’re pleased to see the great response from Heather.

“If you, or a friend or relative living in Warwickshire feel you may benefit from this valuable opportunity then please get in touch. We want all our older drivers to drive safely and with confidence.”

IAM RoadSmart provides Mature Driver Reviews for any older driver who wants to ensure their confidence behind the wheel is well matched to their safety on the roads. For further information and advice on issues related to older drivers visit www.iamroadsmart.com/olderdrivers.