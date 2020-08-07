WearitforWarwickshire and share your selfie!

Warwickshire County Council has launched a new #WearitforWarwickshire social media campaign – and want you to help send out a message of solidarity in protecting people from Covid-19 by sharing y...

Warwickshire County Council has launched a new #WearitforWarwickshire social media campaign – and want you to help send out a message of solidarity in protecting people from Covid-19 by sharing your own face covering selfies.

Part of the County Council’s ‘Let’s do the right thing for Warwickshire’ campaign, #WearitforWarwickshire encourages people to wear face coverings in public places and follow government guidelines on their use to help protect those most vulnerable from Covid-19 in our communities.

The social media campaign also demonstrates that they can be everything from formal or functional to floral or funky, by sharing photographs of community leaders and Warwickshire residents in a wide selection of face coverings.

The photographs were taken in Nuneaton last month by a Warwickshire County Council employee who is also a professional photographer and has experience of photographing fashion shoots.

Face coverings alone will not stop the virus and the campaign also encourages people to follow other simple steps, including:

regular washing and sanitising of hands

keeping a safe social distance of at least 2m wherever possible or taking mitigating actions such as wearing a face covering where that cannot be done

and staying home if experiencing any symptoms of Covid-19 and immediately arranging a test.

Jo Williams, proprietor of Joco Interiors in the Ropewalk Shopping Centre in Nuneaton, welcomed the #WearitforWarwickshire campaign.

She said: “We would really appreciate people wearing face coverings in the store to keep our staff and other customers safe.

“We are aware that some people may be exempt due to medical conditions and it’s important that we support them, but if you can wear a face covering, it would be appreciated.

“In fact, we are looking forward to seeing how creative people can be. So why not pop in say hello and show us how you #WearitforWarwickshire.”

Cllr Kam Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“It was great to see various community leaders present at the photoshoot and I am grateful to them for their pledges to push the messages out in their communities at a local level.

“As part of the campaign, we are trying to help people understand that face coverings play a key role in reducing the spread of the virus by stopping particles being breathed into the air.

“This is especially important for those who may have the virus but be completely unaware.”

Anybody wishing to share a photo or video of themselves wearing a face covering can share it and nominate friends to do the same using #WearitforWarwickshire.