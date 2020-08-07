Contribute to the Collecting Covid Project

We continue to live through historic times and Heritage & Culture Warwickshire are aiming to capture the experiences of people living in Warwickshire during the Covid-19 pandemic, once it is sa...

Most importantly, they want the people of Warwickshire to be at the heart of this long-term project.

Market Hall Museum and the County Records Office have now re-opened for pre-bookable visits via their website: https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/about-the-museum-service/market-hall-planning-your-visit.

Due to the restrictions caused by the Covid-19 virus, Heritage & Culture Warwickshire will not be able to accept any new items into the museum yet - and it will be some time before they are able to bring people together for this project.

However, in the meantime, they would like to hear your thoughts.

· What things do you think they should collect?

· Are there any particular stories, groups or people you think are important?

· Do you have an item that encapsulates your experience of Warwickshire during Covid-19?

If you would like to contribute your ideas, please get in touch via email [email protected] and put Collecting Covid in the subject line.

If you wish to offer an item, please include an image and how it tells a story of Warwickshire during Covid-19.

All your responses will be collated and reviewed by the project team.

Once Heritage & Culture Warwickshire staff are able to do so safely, they will take items in and work together with Warwickshire residents to reflect on and document their experiences.

Councillor Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment and Heritage & Culture, said:

“The Covid-19 pandemic will be a time in history that Warwickshire will look back on and this project is about collecting history as it is unfolding, in a sensitive and respectful way.

“Heritage & Culture Warwickshire want to preserve the artefacts, stories and experiences of historically important moments for future generations.

“We usually think of museums as being places with historic objects in displays, but right now there is a chance to get people’s impressions of this time in history in the moment, in a safe and considered way, and we welcome individuals’ contributions to how we do this.”