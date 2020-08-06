Landlords from three pubs in Brinklow commended  

Public Health, Warwickshire and Rugby Borough Council are commending the actions of three Warwickshire pubs after a visitor confirmed they had tested positive for Covid-19.&nb...

Public Health, Warwickshire and Rugby Borough Council are commending the actions of three Warwickshire pubs after a visitor confirmed they had tested positive for Covid-19.

The three public houses, The Bulls Head, The Raven and The White Lion Inn, all in Brinklow, closed voluntarily following the confirmed case over the weekend. They then spoke directly to their regular customers, put out notices on their Facebook pages, got their staff tested as a precautionary measure and where necessary organised for a deep clean of the premises.

The Environmental Health Team at Rugby Borough Council, along with Public Health Warwickshire have also been in contact with all three premises providing advice, guidance and support. Following the measures taken, all three pubs are due to reopen today.

Talking about the responsiveness of the Public Houses, Warwickshire County Council’s Assistant Director of Public Health Emily Van De Venter said:

“We are really impressed at the way in which all three of the public houses have responded to the confirmed case. They voluntarily closed for a deep clean, even though the risk was low and where appropriate direct contact has been made with customers to offer advice and communications are in place to remind customers of the symptoms to look out for and how to get tested for Covid-19"

“Despite the contact only visiting two of the pubs, the third Pub closed to ensure that any potential risk of further infections was reduced. All three landlords have prioritised the health and wellbeing of their community over everything else. They really have gone above, and beyond which is why I feel it necessary to fully commend their actions.

“I would also like to thank the case involved who has co-operated with contact tracing and made their own efforts to alert venues and individuals they had contact with. This really is a clear demonstration of people doing the right thing for Warwickshire”

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, Councillor Les Caborn, said:

“Reducing the spread Covid-19 in Warwickshire is a collective effort and I am proud to see Warwickshire businesses playing a key role in that. I wholeheartedly support the statement made by Public Health Warwickshire and thank all the landlords for going the extra mile to keep their community safe. It really is something the community of Brinklow will be very thankful for.

“As well as the public houses, I would also like to thank the quick response of our Public Health team and the Environmental Health team who have been providing the guidance and advice to all those involved to help reduce the spread of the virus. Well done all!”

If you feel unwell or are concerned about recent contact, then don’t delay. Self-isolate at home and book a test. It really is that simple. For more information or to book a test visit: nhs.uk/coronavirus or call 119.