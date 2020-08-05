How visitors pay for car parking at Warwickshire Country Parks is changing

Warwickshire County Council is simplifying the way visitors pay to park at four of its Country Parks this August. From the 10th August visitors to Kingsbury, Ryton Pools, Hartshill and Pooley Count...

Warwickshire County Council is simplifying the way visitors pay to park at four of its Country Parks this August.

From the 10th August visitors to Kingsbury, Ryton Pools, Hartshill and Pooley Country Parks will no longer need to book and pay online in advance as a new pay and display system is introduced. Tickets can be purchased from one of the cashless machines available in all car parks and these should be displayed in car windscreens. This is part of a two phased move towards more modern, customer friendly operations across all of locations.

Income generated from car parking charges is invested in maintaining and improving the parks and their facilities.

Warwickshire County Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Heritage & Culture said: “We are committed to making it easy for our residents to get out and enjoy Warwickshire’s Country Parks by making them as accessible as possible. So, we are moving away from the online booking system for entry into four of our parks and installing cashless pay and display machines. This means that visitors can now simply turn up and buy a ticket without having to book online first.

Regular visitors will still be able to buy parking permits which represent great value for those who like to visit often. Details can be found at the Warwickshire Country Parks website countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk