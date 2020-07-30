Fire Services issues warning over the dangers of derelict buildings

Now that the school holidays are here, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are urging parents to remind their children of the dangers of playing in derelict buildings, following an incident where ...

Now that the school holidays are here, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service are urging parents to remind their children of the dangers of playing in derelict buildings, following an incident where young people were caught by the Police and firefighters in an unsafe property.

Across the county there are several buildings that are run-down or awaiting demolition, with major structural damage and unstable floors and walls. They may have exposed utilities, unguarded edges, hazardous materials and objects that can fall from a height. These buildings have been boarded up to prevent trespassers, but some young people have still tried to force entry into the sites and may be unaware they are putting their lives at risk.

Talking about the issue, Community Fire Prevention and Arson Manager for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Moreno Francioso said:

“A crew from Atherstone were called to assist with the search for young people in an unsafe premise a couple of weeks ago. Thankfully on this occasion nobody was injured and all of the youths appeared to have left the property. Insecure disused buildings pose a serious risk to anyone who enters them. Sites such as this are often in serious states of disrepair and have a number of potential dangers within them.

“Those using these types of buildings are leaving themselves vulnerable to serious injury and even death. It’s essential that young people understand that they are not playgrounds and therefore should not be treated as such.”

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety said:

“The safety of our young people in Warwickshire is our priority. I urge all parents to alert their children to the dangers of these derelict buildings and encourage them to play in alternative, safe locations. We want our young people to enjoy the summer holidays, but in places where they are not putting themselves or others at risk.”

To find out more, why not watch 'Derelict' a video produced by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, highlighting the dangers and potential consequences of entering derelict building - https://youtu.be/-i7guPZdVSw