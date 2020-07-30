Warwickshire hospitality firms urged to sign up to ‘Eat out to help out’

Warwickshire County Council is urging hospitality businesses in Warwickshire to sign up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme – the government initiative designed to help increase customer ...

Warwickshire County Council is urging hospitality businesses in Warwickshire to sign up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme – the government initiative designed to help increase customer footfall and get people spending again.

Businesses participating in the initiative will offer a 50% reduction, up to a maximum of £10 per person, to all diners who eat and/or drink-in on Mondays to Wednesdays throughout August - alcohol is excluded from the offer.

Once registered, businesses can download promotional items, such as a set of Eat Out to Help Out window stickers to let the public know they are taking part; as well as digital files for use on websites and social media channels. Then all they need to do, is deduct the discount from their bill, and reclaim the discounted amount through an online service.

The scheme starts on Monday August 3 and the County Council is urging businesses to join as soon as possible.

The scheme is open to all establishments that sell food for consumption on the premises including hotels, leisure centres and even office canteens. The scheme does not apply to takeaways. Eligible establishments can register here.

To find out which businesses are taking part in your area visit: Eat out to help out in your area

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council says: “In common with every area of the country, Warwickshire’s hospitality industry has been severely affected by many weeks of lockdown closures. This excellent initiative aims to kick start customer spending and thereby help protect jobs in the hospitality sector. I hope as many businesses as possible will register.

“This is a unique opportunity for people to sample the wonderful fare available in Warwickshire at a discount, while at the same time supporting local businesses to get back on their feet.”