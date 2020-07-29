Rising star Warwickshire firefighter shortlisted for prestigious national award

A talented Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service firefighter has been commended by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services Chief Fire Officer, Kieran Amos for being shortlisted for the Women in Fire...

A talented Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service firefighter has been commended by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Services Chief Fire Officer, Kieran Amos for being shortlisted for the Women in Fire’s Rising Star Award.

Sam O’Brien, Temporary Station Officer within WFRS and Watch Commander at Bidford on Avon Fire Station, was shortlisted from a list of candidates for the Rising Star Award at the Woman in Fire Awards, as a result of the outstanding contribution that she had made to the fire Service in Warwickshire.

The annual Women in Fire Awards are held by Women in the Fire Service UK, an organisation established to work with Fire and Rescue Services in developing a culture of equality of opportunity and to support all women in achieving their full potential within it.

Sam holds the distinction of being one of the first female officers in Warwickshire to hold junior officer positions in the service’s on-call function and wholetime role. In the last few years, Sam has been instrumental in the recruitment processes for on-call firefighters, leading on an alternative approach to diversity and inclusion, to ensure that our workforce more accurately reflects the communities it serves. She is also an ambassador and role model for on-call fire crews across Warwickshire and has consistently demonstrated high levels of dedication and commitment in leading a crew and increasing on-call availability.

Sam’s talents have also been recognised nationally, with her recently securing a 2-year secondment into Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFR)” to look specifically at the national on-call model.

Chief Fire Officer for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Kieran Amos, said: “We are really proud of Sam, she approaches everything with a huge level of commitment and energy to make a difference, so it comes as no surprise that she was shortlisted for the Rising Star Award. Although not a winner this year, the recognition of Sam’s achievement on a national scale is fitting for a highly visible, prominent, dedication and committed individual who leads for on-call and champions women in the fire and rescue service.

“Sam has, through her outstanding leadership, changed culture locally in Warwickshire and now nationally continues to do this in her role within Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFR).”

Cllr Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for Community Safety and Fire and Rescue said: “Sam is a credit to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and is representative of the high standards we expect of our firefighters. Sam’s commitment and dedication to improving equality and diversity within the service is second to none, so it was of no surprise to see that Sam was not only nominated, but also shortlisted for the Women in Fire’s Rising Star Award. Well done Sam!”

For more information about Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service can be found online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/contactusfireandrescue