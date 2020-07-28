Warwickshire County Council welcomes Census change to Count Armed Forces Community In

For the first time in the history of the Census, there will be a question on service in the Armed Forces following a campaign led by The Royal British Legion and Poppy Scotland and supported by War...

For the first time in the history of the Census, there will be a question on service in the Armed Forces following a campaign led by The Royal British Legion and Poppy Scotland and supported by Warwickshire County Council

The Council is delighted that the Government has announced the 2021 Census will now include a question to provide information on whether someone has served in HM Armed Forces, following legislation passed last month.

The Royal British Legion, which led the campaign, is at the heart of a national network offering a range of support and services to the Armed Forces community. The decision to include the question on the 2021 census will provide the Legion, as well as public bodies, local authorities, and other military charities with valuable information to ensure they can best meet the needs of serving personnel, veterans and their families.

It has been estimated that there are 2.4 million veterans currently living in Great Britain, who make up part of a wider ex-Service community which includes their spouses, partners, dependent children and widow(er)s. However, little is currently known about the exact numbers, location and needs of this significant group. Including an Armed Forces question in the next census would provide public bodies, local authorities, and charities with valuable information to ensure they are able to deliver the best services they can for our Armed Forces community.

Cllr Bob Stevens, Chair of the Coventry Solihull and Warwickshire Armed Forces Partnership, said: “Having a better understanding of the profile and needs of veterans in Warwickshire is a key part of making sure our services are tailored for serving personnel, veterans and their families. I welcome this historic change to include a question on the Armed Forces to the 2021 Census.”

Charles Byrne, Director-General of The Royal British Legion, said: This is an extremely proud moment for the Legion. After leading a successful campaign, the fact that a military question will be in the 2021 Census will significantly improve our understanding of the Armed Forces community which up until now has been very limited. It will ensure that we, along with other charities and service providers, can deliver the best service possible to them when and where it is needed most.

“This is something we have been striving towards for many years, it will have a huge impact on service personnel, veterans and their families well into the future, as the outcome will allow us to provide more effective care and support to those who are in need. We are delighted and are extremely grateful to everyone who has supported the campaign and helped us to achieve this historical success”

Residents can find out more about this campaign by visiting the campaign website, www.rbl.org.uk/campaigns ,or by posting their own pledge of support on social media using the #CountThemIn hashtag.

Warwickshire County Council has played a key role in establishing an Armed Forces Covenant for Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire. The Covenant is a pledge, taken by public and private sector organisations, that together they acknowledge and understand that those who serve or who have served in the armed forces, and their families, should be treated with fairness and respect in the communities, economy and society that they serve with their lives. More information about the armed forces covenant can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/support-armed-forces/covenant?documentId=209&categoryId=20093

For more information about the support that Warwickshire County Council provide to the armed forces, please visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/armedforces