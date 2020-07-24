Babies and toddlers should not wear face coverings warn Warwickshire Trading Standards

Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards is reminding parents and guardians that they should not place face coverings on babies and young children under the age of three.

From Friday 24th July 2020, the law requires Warwickshire shoppers to wear face coverings in shops and supermarkets. Users of public transport are already required to wear face coverings.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said:

“Placing face coverings on babies and young children creates both a suffocation and strangulation hazard.”

“Trading Standards are therefore urging Warwickshire’s parents and guardians to follow the Government’s guidance and not place face coverings on babies and children under the age of three.”

Babies and young children will find it harder to breathe through a mask or covering because they have smaller airways, increasing the risk of suffocation. Young children are also at risk of becoming tangled in their masks and that could result in a serious injury.

Trading Standards Officers are aware that there are already face coverings being produced and marketed for very young children, some incorporating baby soothers/pacifiers and without any age guidance, whilst others state they are suitable for ages 2+. These appear mostly to be being sold via the internet and on social media.

Report the marketing of face coverings for babies and children under the age of three to Warwickshire Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.

In places where people are now required to wear a face covering, for example shops and supermarkets, children under the age of 11 are exempt.

Government guidance also states that children under the age of 11 do not need to wear a face mask.