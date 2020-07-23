‘Automotive Safe AI®’ Software Start-up Eatron Raises €1M+ from Hirschvogel Ventures

German Tier-1 Hirschvogel Automotive Group becomes Strategic Partner

July 13, 2020 – Warwick, UK – Eatron®, a leading developer of AI-powered software products for autonomy and e-mobility, has secured €1M+ investment from Hirschvogel Ventures – the strategic investment arm of the Hirschvogel Automotive Group. It also announced a strategic collaboration agreement with Hirschvogel – solidifying a common vision to innovate for a safe, clean, and sustainable future in mobility, autonomy, and electrification.

The investment will be used to accelerate further product development of existing and new autonomy and e-mobility products as well as to support further sales growth in Europe and globally of Eatron which already has customer engagements in 3 continents. Through the newly established partnership, Eatron will get access to the Hirschvogel New Mobility Ecosystem, consisting of highly-specialised companies within the new mobility sector. Together with these companies, Eatron will increase its ability to supply ready-for-assembly software-hardware solutions.

Founded by automotive industry veterans, Eatron has an expert team with a very long history in automotive software and electronics. “We are living through a historical shift in the industry where now software is the main driver for innovation” said Dr Umut Genc, co-founder and CEO of Eatron. “Software in this industry has remained static and rule based for far too long. Our mission is to speed up the transformation by providing intelligent, yet safe, AI powered software building blocks for any vehicle needing BMS or autonomy. We are therefore delighted to have Hirschvogel join us in this exciting and challenging journey. The investment will allow us to grow our development activities sharply and double the number of engineers over the next two years.”

Via the investment and the strategic partnership Hirschvogel further emphasises its ambitions to develop highly innovative products and solutions for the automotive industry in a world where the digitization of the car has become ever more important. Hirschvogel Ventures Co-CEO Dr. Thomas Brücher said “we are convinced that Eatron’s exceptional combination of decades of combined experience in the automotive industry together with their leading expertise in automotive-grade software and AI supports us on our way to further position Hirschvogel at the top of the race to highly innovative mobility products. We are very happy to welcome Eatron as part of our New Mobility Ecosystem.”

Karen Ball, Head of Midlands Investment Hub for the Department for International Trade said: “I am delighted that DIT has been able to support Eatron setting up and expanding their UK activity, in the Midlands heartland of our world class Automotive sector. We look forward to supporting the company further over the next years as they mobilise the investment from Hirschvogel Ventures into Eatron cutting edge technology.”

Cllr Isobel Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “Eatron is a fantastic example of the kind of high technology international business setting up here in Warwickshire. We have a wonderful pool of local talent and robust supply chains, alongside strong support provided by the County Council and our partners. The investment from Hirschvogel Ventures will support Eatron to accelerate development of autonomy and electric mobility products and technologies, leading to a greener future for us all.”